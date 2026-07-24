Seahawks bring back tight end as veterans report for training camp

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

As veterans reported Friday on the eve of training camp, the Seahawks welcomed back a name from the past, tight end Nick Vannett.

They also appeared to send a message about the status of one of their top players, Devon Witherspoon.

Vannett, who the Seahawks made the 94th overall pick of the 2016 draft, was signed to add depth to the tight end position after the Seahawks released Harrison Bryant earlier this week. Vannett appeared in 42 games, making 16 starts, before being traded to the Steelers early in the 2019 season.

Vannett, 33, has played with Denver, New Orleans, the New York Giants, the Chargers, the Tennessee Titans, the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams – with whom he played in one postseason game last year against Carolina – before reuniting with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have six tight ends as the team is set to hold its first practice of training camp Saturday at 12:55 p.m.

To make room on the roster for Vannett, the Seahawks waived second-year cornerback Tyrone Broden.

Broden was placed on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, presumably needing time to recover from a leg injury suffered last November that ended his season.

As for Witherspoon, the team’s fourth-year cornerback and perpetual ball of defensive energy, the team sent out a tweet at 1:15 p.m. showing him reporting to camp, wide smile plastered on his face.

That answered any question anyone may have had about whether Witherspoon would show up as the team works on signing him to a long-term extension.

Witherspoon was present for all of the voluntary and mandatory portions of the team’s offseason program and there haven’t been any reports he might hold out.

But surprises can happen – this is the franchise that experienced the out-of-the-blue holdout of Kam Chancellor in 2015 – and there may have been some intention behind the choice of photo.

Witherspoon, who is under contract for two more years, is represented by the Win Sports Group. That agency represents New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is also a 2023 first-round pick negotiating a long-term extension.

A report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network earlier this week indicated that a deal could happen soon.

Rapoport reported that Witherspoon is further along in his negotiations than Gonzalez and that he “wouldn’t be surprised if Witherspoon gets done first and then Gonzalez gets done shortly after with the market set.”

New England’s veterans also reported Friday – the two teams will play in the first game of the regular season on Sept. 9 at Lumen Field – with coach Mike Vrabel telling reporters that Gonzalez “is here and I would expect him to participate. Those contract negotiations are ongoing.”

The beginning of camp often serves as an impetus to get the deal done.

The Seahawks may hope the contract is completed by Thursday, after the five-day acclimatization period has ended and team can begin holding full-pads workouts.

Besides Broden, the Seahawks placed four other players on the PUP list earlier this week – running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh, safety Nick Emmanwori and rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern.

A source confirmed that Emmanwori was placed on the PUP list after a recent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle to clean up some leftover issues from injuries he suffered on the ankle last season. Players can come off the PUP list at any time, and indications are that Emmanwori will miss some time but is expected to return in time for the season opener.

A clearer timeline could become available Saturday when coach Mike Macdonald is scheduled to speak to the media following practice.

The Seahawks could place more players on the PUP list prior to Saturday’s practice.

Players who were out or limited during the offseason program because of injuries were tight end AJ Barner (who said he’d had surgeries in the offseason to fix injuries from last season) and receiver Tory Horton (who missed the second half of last season with a shin injury).

They were shown in pictures Friday on the team’s website reporting to practice.