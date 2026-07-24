Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs placed in solitary confinement after prison fight, report says

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was placed in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, according to a report.

The brawl broke out earlier this week, after an FCI inmate allegedly “dissed” Combs, triggering a brief war of words that almost immediately turned physical, TMZ reported. A source said the pair quickly started shoving each other, getting a few jabs in apiece, before security stopped the fight and separated the prisoners.

The source noted that Combs “held his own” during the scuffle, which was serious enough to land him in solitary. It is unclear if he was still there as of Friday morning.

“We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody,” FCI said in a statement to TMZ. “Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

The Bad Boys Records founder is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the federal prison in New Jersey after he was found guilty in July 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a federal sex trafficking trial in New York.

He was arrested the year prior at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Midtown, just months after his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, accusing the rapper of rape in addition to subjecting her to years of ongoing physical and mental abuse.

While the matter was settled the next day, it inspired scores of similar allegations against Combs, who is currently facing more than 100 civil lawsuits

His release from prison is set for February 2028, but that date is contingent on Combs keeping up his good behavior behind bars. It’s not yet clear whether his recent brawl will have any impact.