Seattle Fire Department wants to start using drones. Here’s why

By Ann Duan Seattle Times

The Seattle Fire Department proposed this month adding a fleet of up to three drones to its emergency response toolkit.

The department says drones will be used throughout the city to provide dispatchers with an aerial view of fires and rescues. They will help first responders arrive as quickly as possible, identify potential victims and stay safe during high-risk operations, the department said.

Before the Fire Department can begin using drones, the proposal requires the City Council and the mayor’s approval.

According to a statement the Fire Department released July 14, drones will only be deployed in specific situations like building fires, brush fires, water rescues, mass casualty events, technical rescues and hazardous materials and energy responses.

Chief Harold Scoggins said the new technology can help first responders make more informed real time decisions.

He recalled last September, when a brush fire along northbound I-5 spread quickly, damaging four homes and injuring two people before firefighters could contain the blaze.

Scoggins said firefighters went to the area where the fire was reportedly burning, but it had already spread by the time they arrived.

That fire got away from us pretty quick because we went to where the fire was reported, he said.

Scoggins said real time updates could have helped firefighters deploy to a more accurate location reflecting the fire’s spread.

“Real time information is what we need to make a difference,” he said.

The Fire Department also proposed using drones to respond to uncommon but high-risk situations, like marine fires, railway incidents and natural disasters. In these cases, drones can help first responders make more calculated decisions, and also help them safely deliver lifesaving resources, the department said.

“These tools would have the ability to carry a life preserver or other tools, and if it was a water rescue, it would be able to fly over and drop it to the person in need,” Scoggins said.

Had the technology been in use last year, the department estimates dispatchers would have deployed drones 2,589 times out of 197,926 total emergency calls and 108,763 dispatched units. This accounts for roughly 1% of 911 calls placed in 2025.

The Fire Department consulted the ACLU of Washington and the Seattle office of civil rights in an effort to ensure new surveillance tools will not harm communities of color.

This comes as community members have raised concerns about surveillance cameras potentially targeting immigrants. Residents and officials were concerned about who could access photos and data generated by Flock Safety surveillance cameras that read license plates.

To protect residents’ privacy, SFD’s drones will fly with cameras pointed horizontally until they arrive at the fire or rescue scene. Drone footage will not be stored or retained, and it will only be livestreamed to trained operators.

“It will not be on every SFD computer, cellphone, iPad, laptop,” Scoggins said.

Scoggins also said drone operators will be required to undergo training.

“Operators must receive Federal Aviation Administration approval,” he said. “Anyone who’s in charge of actually flying the tool. … They will have to take the proper training to be able to do that. So, that’s going to be a small number of firefighters and primarily our dispatch center and probably a few others, but not many more.”

The department held a public meeting at El Centro de La Raza in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Wednesday evening to gather community feedback on the proposal to introduce emergency response drones. However, the meeting was sparsely attended, and the department said it has yet to hear feedback from residents.

Seattle residents can submit formal comments on the draft surveillance impact report through an online survey before Aug. 13. Residents are also encouraged to email the city privacy office during the public comment period at privacy@seattle.gov.

“We’re pretty much driving all contacts to these websites. … So we haven’t heard anything directly at this point,” said William Mace, an education and outreach adviser at SFD.

Three additional public meetings give residents the opportunity to ask questions and share their concerns about emergency response drones. The next event, which is on Zoom, is scheduled for Friday. Information about upcoming informational meetings can be found on the department’s website.