Seattle Mariners fall to Rangers in opener of pivotal four-game series

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas – Not the offensive resurgence they’ve been desperately seeking.

Not the start they wanted to begin their most important road trip of the season.

And not much of anything going their way lately.

Vibes around these Mariners might have reached a nadir in a 5-4 defeat to the Texas Rangers in the opener of their pivotal four-game series Friday night at Globe Life Field, a loss that dropped the Mariners 11/2 games back of the Rangers in the AL West.

At a time they expected to be surging toward the top of the division, the Mariners (51-53) have lost three in a row this week and five of seven to the Rangers (52-51) this season.

“When you’re just not getting the results you want as a team, it’s very frustrating. I think everybody can sense that,” right fielder Dom Canzone said.

A day after the firing of assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes, the Mariners offense did show some early signs of life Friday, and they did finish with 10 hits.

Once again, though, they were unable to convert enough of those runners into runs.

“All we can do is keep grinding,” Canzone said. “We’re trying to figure out the answers, and they’re not always right in front of you. So just try to come back tomorrow and bring the fight again.”

M’s manager Dan Wilson, as is his default, tried to strike an encouraging tone without offering much specificity in how he hopes to help the offense break through.

“I thought we did a lot of good things offensively, particularly early put a lot of pressure on them, got a lot of pitches on them,” he said. “I like the way they continue to fight back, as they always do.”

The Rangers’ Jake Burger hit a two-run homer off Bryce Miller in the fourth inning and added the go-ahead single on the first pitch from Eduard Bazardo in the sixth inning.

Weston Wilson hit a sharp two-out single to right-center field to drive in Josh Naylor from second base to tie the score at 1-1 in the second inning.

The Mariners loaded the bases later in the inning against Rangers starter MacKenzie Gore but, once again, couldn’t come through with that one breakthrough hit they’ve desperately sought for weeks.

Gore got Randy Arozarena to ground out weakly to first base to strand the bases loaded.

Burger hit an opposite-field homer to right off Miller in the fourth inning – on a 96-mph, 0-2 pitch above the strike zone – to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Canzone answered for the Mariners with an opposite-field two-run double to left-center on a two-strike pitch, tying the score again at 3-3.

That helped chase Gore after five innings.

Miller was back out for the sixth inning, but his night was done after surrendering a single and a walk with one out.

On the first pitch Bazardo threw, Burger sent a ground-ball single – 85.7 mph off the bat – up the middle, just past a diving attempt from rookie shortstop Colt Emerson. That scored Brandon Nimmo to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead.

The next batter, Nicky Lopez, dropped down a perfectly placed squeeze bunt to score another run and make it 5-3.

Miller was tagged for a season-high five earned run in 51/3 innings. He allowed six hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

M’s surprised by firing

No one saw it coming, and no one was particularly happy about it.

That was the general reaction inside the Globe Life Field visitors’ clubhouse to the news that assistant hitting coach Magallanes had been relieved of his duties a day before the start of a pivotal road series against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Magallanes, by all accounts, was a respected and popular figure among Mariners’ hitters, who were caught off guard Thursday by the decision.

“Definitely was a surprise,” Rodríguez said. “… But as players, you know how it always is. That’s not something we can control. Obviously, I love Bobby. He’s a person that I definitely want to stay in touch (with) and person that … supported me a lot through all the time he was with us. He’s someone I would call a friend and a really good coach.”

NOTE

• J.P. Crawford was out of the lineup for the fourth day in a row Friday because of a sore wrist. He remains day-to-day, per Wilson, though Crawford did take some swings Friday afternoon in the cages and could be available this weekend.