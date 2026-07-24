Spokane County leaders held unknown discussions with data center developer seeking massive facility on West Plains

As Spokane County Commissioners delayed a vote this week to consider placing a moratorium on new data centers, Commissioner Al French remained mum regarding discussions he held for more than a year with a company seeking to build a massive data center on the West Plains.

That data center could eventually use more electricity than all county residential and business users combined.

Data centers are needed to fuel the ever-growing demands from the burgeoning push to develop AI infrastructure. They have become a political flashpoint because of their massive electricity and water needs.

French testified to the Legislature in February in support of a bill, sponsored by State Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, that would give data centers the same sales tax break for the purchase and installation of data center equipment here that they receive elsewhere in the Evergreen State.

In June, when news broke that Avista had signed a memorandum of understanding with a data center company, French said he did not know the name of the ”large load” data center company that could use up to 500 megawatts somewhere in the Avista Utility’s service area.

However, emails – obtained this week through a records request from a stay-at-home mom in North Spokane – revealed that French had Zoom calls and exchanged emails with both Avista officials and Sean Boyd, president and CEO of Apricus Energy Solutions, which is seeking to build a data center as part of a hydrogen production facility at 11703 West Medical Lake Highway, near the intersection with Hayford Road and west of Spokane International Airport.

In one of those emails, Boyd inquired about whether Apricus could get the benefit of the tax break.

“We appreciate your continued support,” Boyd wrote French on February 9, “and look forward to hearing about additional water supply streams. We are getting prepared to move forward on the Data Center project with two power studies with Inland (Power and Light) and Avista.”

The Rock Point Data Center Project, according to documents obtained by The Spokesman-Review, would eventually seek 1,000 megawatts of power.

It noted that the data center would be needed to finance the separate hydrogen-production facility. For scale, all electricity users in Avista’s Washington and Idaho service area use an average of about 1,100 megawatts, Avista spokesman Jared Webley said.

Asked on Friday why French denied knowing the company seeking to build a large data center in Spokane County, French said he didn’t hide the truth.

“I still don’t know. It’s not Apricus,” French said. “It’s a different company.”

French said he felt no obligation to bring up the Apricus proposal to build a data center on the West Plains during the recent discussion for the still-unknown company seeking power from Avista for a similar facility in North Spokane County.

“You could have just asked me. I’m not shy about it,” French said. “It’s very public. I’ve been advocating for this.”

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said Friday that she knew very little about the Apricus proposal except for a mention from French during an informal discussion.

“At some point we were discussing economic development and commissioner mentioned this huge, green hydrogen project and I didn’t have any details on it,” Brown said. “I don’t recall the name of the company, but that the green hydrogen project also had a huge data center component to it.”

Having details about companies proposing uses that could impact city services and its users is exactly why she said she supported the city of Spokane’s move last month to place a moratorium on data centers in the Lilac City.

“Is there a size that’s unreasonable? Is there a place that’s not suitable? And not wanting to prejudge that, that’s why I wanted the city to move forward with its moratorium,” she said. I “would welcome that happening at the county level, too, so that we can have the appropriate policy discussions.”

She noted that most new commercial operations on the West Plains get water supplied by the city of Spokane.

“Whether it’s in the city boundaries or not, the city is the water purveyor for the region,” Brown said. “And so, the city must be involved in those discussions. And, city residents, obviously, are going to be impacted by anything that has a big impact on our power system.”

While French didn’t provide specifics to Brown about the Apricus proposal, he did lash out at the mayor when she opposed the tax exemption that Ormsby and French supported.

“Al, also in a conversation, was very unhappy with me and told me I was killing jobs and not a good team player,” Brown said.

Mom’s inquiry

Brittany Anderson, 39, currently works as a stay-at-home mom, raising two younger children in Spokane’s Corbin Park neighborhood as her older son attends high school.

She has been reading about data centers, and their impacts, and wanted to get involved. Then a friend suggested she put in a records request with the county.

Anderson did. She filed the request on June 12, the same day that Avista announced it was putting a pause on its discussions with the company seeking to build a data center somewhere in north Spokane County.

Anderson received her records on Thursday. The county charged her $78.

“I was doing research on the impact these facilities have,” Anderson said. “There are no positive things I’ve heard from across the state where these are built.”

She also began listening to French on YouTube as he spoke in support the data centers.

“The thing that stuck out to me the most was Al French had made this statement … that it won’t be good for the economy to shut the door to data centers,” she said. “I think it’s a lie. We have survived this long without one. I don’t believe our county will go into shambles without having one.”

She noted that the records request, which she agreed to share with The Spokesman-Review, contained dozens of emails from constituents who opposed data centers coming here.

Asked about those emails, French acknowledged them, but noted that someone from the county IT department openly questioned whether some of the emails were generated by AI.

“Well, wait a minute, that’s data center stuff, AI, and yet they’re using AI to generate the letters that they pretend” are opposed to data centers, French said.

Asked if the public should know about any other data center proposals that French knows about but nobody else, he said “yes.”

“Apricus is the fourth developer that has approached me about doing a data center in the West Plains,” French said. “The other three have fallen off the radar. I don’t know whether Apricus is going to be successful or not.”

Apricus cadabra

The Apricus Energy Partners website doesn’t include much about what the company does.

Boyd, the president and CEO, confirmed the company was in the process of initiating the Big Rock Data Center Project in the West Plains area. Apricus, he said, focuses on clean energy through hydrogen production.

The company can use two methods to produce hydrogen: electrolysis, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen; and methane pyrolysis, which splits methane from natural gas into hydrogen and carbon, producing “turquoise hydrogen.”

Electrolysis would use wastewater or treated water, not ground water, meaning the processes wouldn’t tap the aquifer.

The intention of the processes is to create clean energy and carbon-neutrality. Boyd said the method could produce alternative energies for transportation or replace diesel fuel.

Apricus is part of the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, an H2Hub federally funded to support hydrogen producers and innovation, meaning the company can get grants from the Department of Energy.

If economical, the company could supply energy for a data center through hydrogen production, Boyd said.

French said he’s particularly interested in the potential replacement for diesel fuel. If so, Apricus could support reducing costs for agriculture, the trucking industry and even Spokane Transit Authority buses.

He noted that the data center proposal, as part of overall hydrogen production facility, would be using waste water from either Fairchild Air Force Base or Medical Lake or Airway Heights.

“They can run it through the center, the hydrogen center, and now they’ve got potable water,” he said. “I haven’t found a downside yet, and I’m aggressively looking for a downside.”

As for infrastructure, internal documents suggested that it would cost $184 million just to build the power grid large enough to supply the power that Apricus says it needs.

French said he learned that Apricus already was turned down by Avista and instead has turned to Inland Power and Light to supply the power. But Avista, according to internal documents, would still have to build the infrastructure.

Avista spokesman Jared Webley said the company was not willing to discuss any conversations it has had with Apricus. He also wouldn’t confirm that it was a different company than the one with which it signed the memorandum of understanding.

“Like many utilities, Avista can’t disclose information about current or prospective customers, including the status of specific projects, and we are not able to identify customers or connect one proposal to another because those discussions are subject to confidentiality agreements,” Webley said.

However Avista acknowledged that more and more companies are seeking information about hooking into its grid.

For all his efforts to bring in new companies, French said he will not support any data center unless it pays it’s own way and can operate without raising electricity rates on existing users.

He noted that the officials from the Washington state Department of Ecology would not support tapping into the aquifer to support the Apricus proposal.

“It’s my understanding that Avista and Inland are working together to see if they can transmit the power. And, the power is actually generated in another state,” he said. “If we are bringing power from another state, then we are not impacting our ratepayers. I don’t want my ratepayers paying a single nickel to support the project.”