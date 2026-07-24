Spokane Valley councilman Al Merkel to lead county GOP resolutions committee following public records controversy

A Spokane Valley councilman who has made headlines for boorish behavior toward city employees and violating public records policies has been appointed to lead a Spokane County Republican Party committee in charge of endorsement guidelines.

In July, Spokane Valley Councilman Al Merkel accepted Spokane GOP Chair Rob Linebarger’s invitation to lead the Spokane County Republican Party Resolutions Committee, which is meant to draft a series of resolutions for the delegates at the Spokane County Republican Party Convention to approve of on Aug. 22. If Merkel’s resolutions are approved by the party, any candidate who is looking for an endorsement must agree to those terms.

The committee’s first meeting was on July 16 and has around 10 members, Merkel said.

“Resolutions will bring accountability to our elected officials and government which is a major issue in itself for Republicans across the country,” Merkel said. “Loosely speaking, lower taxes, not increasing tax burden on taxpayers, is very important to us. Participating in the GOP … activities is very important. We’ve had a lot of elected officials who rely on the GOP to get elected and once they’re elected they just vanish.”

The committee is also discussing resolutions to promote election integrity, law enforcement, conservative budgets and limiting government. No resolutions are final yet, Merkel said.

“There’s a lot of focus on illegal immigrant voting and dead people voting, those are important things to focus on, but locality fraud is a bigger deal. That’s when someone who registered in Spokane Valley and they move to Spokane and they vote in a Spokane Valley election,” Merkel said.

The meetings are open to Republicans, Merkel said.

“There hasn’t been a discussion to limit members and there hasn’t been a need to,” Merkel said. “What we have is representative of Republican values. There are a certain set of people who call themselves Republicans and feel they don’t agree with the party or with me and I asked those people if they are interested in participating in this.”

Not everyone is happy about Merkel’s new role, particularly since it comes on the heels of a Spokane County judge ruling that Merkel violated Spokane Valley’s social media policy and the Washington Public Records Act by discussing city business on private social media accounts and refusing to submit the posts to the city for public record.

“It’s a travesty that he is supposed to represent the county GOP – which stands for the rule of law, accountability, government transparency and fiscal responsibility – and all of those are not embodied in Mr. Merkel,” Mayor Laura Padden said.

Merkel has appealed the decision, which means the case will be formally reviewed by the Washington Court of Appeals.

“He was ordered by the Superior Court to comply with his mandatory duty to obey the rules under the governance manual. He has been ordered to comply and produce the records where he’s conducting city business and he’s still not complying with that,” Padden said. “He is not following the rule of law.”

The Spokane Valley City Council voted to sue Merkel last year following a complaint by Councilwoman Jessica Yaeger and an independent investigation that determined Merkel was in violation of the Public Records Act. City policy requires council members to create official social media accounts linked to their city email addresses if they wish to discuss city business online. By state law, the city is held responsible for not complying with public records requests. To date, the city of Spokane Valley has received more than a dozen record requests regarding Merkel’s social media content alone, which he has not provided to the city, according to court documents.

Yaeger was in a similar situation to Merkel last year, when she was investigated for conducting city business on her personal social media accounts. Her investigation identified one violation of the Public Records Act and finished quietly since Yaeger complied and gave the city the records it needed.

Merkel came upon the GOP committee opportunity during a conversation with Linebarger, who told Merkel he wanted to create a resolutions committee to unite Republican causes and candidates.

“I expressed interest, and he asked if I would lead the committee,” Merkel said.

Yaeger had a conversation with Linebarger about the decision and said that Merkel got the position by default because no one else was stepping up.

“We talked about what a poor choice this was, but Rob needed help,” Yaeger said.

Linebarger did not respond to multiple requests for an interview from The Spokesman-Review.

Many members of the Spokane Valley City Council have been endorsed by the local Republican Party, including Yaeger. Merkel was not at the time of his election in 2023.

“Freedom and law and constitutionality and trying to represent others, I don’t think that Al Merkel embodies those values. Republicans are the party of faith, family and freedom, but freedom comes with obeying laws,” Yaeger said.