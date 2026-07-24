State panel approves spot for Billy Frank Jr. statue in Capitol, relocation of Marcus Whitman statue

A statue of Marcus Whitman sits inside of the main entrance of the Washington state Capitol on Thursday. The sculpture will soon be replaced by a likeness of Billy Frank, Jr. (Mitchell Roland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

OLYMPIA – A statue of tribal leader and fishing rights activist Billy Frank Jr. will soon replace a depiction of missionary and pioneer Marcus Whitman inside of the Washington state Capitol Building.

In the coming months, a similar change will be made in Washington, D.C.

The committees that oversee the upkeep of the state capitol grounds voted Thursday morning to approve a plan to install the Frank statue just inside of the building’s main entrance where the Whitman statue currently stands. The plan calls for the Whitman statue, which was dedicated in 1953, to be relocated down the hall to the right side of the Senate Dining Room.

Ahead of the vote, Committee Chair Beau Perschbacher said he “had a chance to talk with a number of legislators, met with the Frank family, and talked to others about the appropriate placement.”

The plan is one of eight that was reviewed on Thursday, and the decision follows years of debate.

Lawmakers voted in 2021 to replace the statue of Whitman that represents Washington inside of the national statuary hall collection with a statue of Frank. The hall includes 100 statues representing all 50 states.

Washington has donated two statues to the collection, including Whitman. A second statue depicting Mother Joseph was donated to the collection in 1980. That statue, and a replica that currently stands across from Whitman in the state Capitol, will not be moved as part of this plan.

The statue of Frank was expected to be installed Friday at statuary hall, which is located inside of the U.S. Capitol building. A formal ceremony to unveil the statue will be held later this year.

Frank’s statue is expected to be unveiled inside of the state capitol either later this year or early next year.

The move will be funded by a $335,000 appropriation approved by the Legislature.

Given the weight of the Whitman statue, structural studies were done on potential new locations inside of the state Capitol. At nearly 11 feet tall and weighing more than 41/2 tons, some potential locations would have either required renovations to install additional floor support or a load -bearing platform that could distribute the weight of the statue between two structural beams.

The option selected by the committee will not require structural floor reinforcements.

State Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, said the committee “very comprehensively studied every possible location in the capitol.”

Ahead of the vote, committee member Katy Taylor said she was also in favor of the decision.

“This has been a long kind of journey, going through all of the various options,” Taylor said. “And it feels like that’s really the preferred option.”

Frank, a member of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, was born in 1931 and is known as an advocate of tribal treaty rights. Frank was a key figure in the Fish Wars, a series of protests in the 1960s and 1970s to push the federal government to enforce fishing rights previously enshrined in treaty.

The demonstrations led to a 1974 federal court case, known as the Boltd Decision, which reaffirmed that 20 treaty Indian tribes in Western Washington were co-managers of the salmon alongside the state government.

Frank was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Work to restore capitol moves forward

Thursday’s meeting also provided an update on the work to restore and repair historical artifacts damaged during a break-in last October.

So far, the state has repaired damages to busts of Martin Luther King Jr. and George Washington, marble stairs and floors, and a 19th -century Blüthner piano.

Much of the restoration work that remains is in the State Reception Room, a large space typically used for news conferences, ceremonies and other large gatherings.

During the break-in, the suspect set fire to an American flag and Washington state flag , damaging a large historic rug and the flooring. Jo Aiken, interim director of the agency that oversees the capitol campus, said Thursday that “our pending repairs are now the big ones.”

The original mohawk wool rug, which is 25½ feet wide by 55½ feet long, sustained damage to two separate areas. The panel backed a plan to ship the rug to New York for repairs, which is expected to cost $958,600.

Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said Thursday the rug “ain’t just a rug.”

“It’s a piece of artwork, it’s an original piece of artwork that’s unique in the world,” Heck said. “If that were some kind of painting by some noted painter, and there were some damage, there wouldn’t be any question about whether we would throw it out and get a print.”

The restoration cannot begin until funding is either approved by the Legislature or a pending insurance claim is approved.