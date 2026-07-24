Taneika Tigner: Washington must do more to support victims of violence and their families

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By Taneika Tigner

In June 2025, my 31-year-old daughter, Kiara Sewell, was brutally killed in Seattle, leaving behind four young children, a grieving family and a community searching for answers. Kiara was a devoted mother of four whose life was taken far too soon by an act of violence. Her death forever changed our family and left an unimaginable void that can never be filled. It also led me to ask difficult questions about public safety, accountability and whether more could have been done to prevent this tragedy.

Kiara was so much more than the way her life ended. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend who dreamed of becoming a licensed esthetician and one day owning her own business. She loved spending time with her children, enjoyed learning about Black history, and had a passion for R&B and rap music. She was known for her generous heart, her infectious sense of humor, and her willingness to help others, even when she had very little herself. She would have given someone the shirt off her back or her last $2 if they needed it. Kiara wore her heart on her sleeve, stood fiercely by the people she loved and had a remarkable ability to make others laugh, even during life’s most difficult moments.

The loss of Kiara has forever changed our family. Her four children must now grow up without their mother, and every birthday, holiday and family milestone serves as a reminder of the life that was stolen from us. Like so many families who have lost loved ones to violence, we have endured overwhelming grief while navigating a complex criminal justice system and searching for answers, accountability and justice.

As I searched for those answers, I realized our family was not alone. Across Washington state, countless families have experienced devastating losses caused by violent crime and have struggled to find the support, transparency and accountability they deserve. That realization transformed my grief into purpose. It inspired me to begin building the Kiara Sewell Advocacy for Victims and Families of Violence, an organization dedicated to supporting victims and surviving families while advocating for stronger public safety policies, greater accountability and meaningful legislative reform.

That same purpose also led me to propose the Kiara Sewell-Joiner Act, a citizen initiative aimed at strengthening protections for victims and their families while increasing public confidence in decisions involving violent offenders. My hope is that no other parent, child or family will have to endure the heartbreak that ours has experienced.

I cannot change what happened to my daughter, nor can I give her children their mother back. But I believe Kiara’s life – and the lessons learned from her tragic death – can help create meaningful change. By sharing her story, I hope readers will see not only the devastating and lasting impact violent crime has on families but also the urgent need to work together to build a safer, more accountable future for every community in Washington state.

Taneika Tigner lives in Kent, Washington, where she is raising her four grandchildren.