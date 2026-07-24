The planet’s strongest heat dome will soon tower over the Rockies and Plains

By Ben Noll Washington Post

It has been the summer of the heat dome.

Europe was hit by record-breaking heat events in May and June. Then, a slow-moving heat dome sizzled the East in early July, toppling records. After that, another sprawling heat dome spiked temperatures to 115 degrees in Montana, breaking yet more records.

And now, another heat dome – predicted to strengthen Saturday into the most powerful one on the planet at that time – is threatening to break more records across the Plains and Rockies.

Heat domes are towering and slow-moving areas of high pressure that trap hot air – and they often lead to heat waves.

This expansive area of high pressure could send temperatures surging past 110 degrees in the central United States early next week, with the core of the most unusual heat stretching from the Dakotas to Texas. Several states in that corridor are dealing with drought.

High humidity will make the heat more dangerous. The number of very and extremely humid summer days has grown across the Plains as the Gulf of Mexico warms.

Here are the highest temperatures predicted through Wednesday in two dozen states that will feel the effects of this heat dome, according to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts ):

California: 121 degrees

Arizona: 120 degrees

Nevada: 115 degrees

Kansas: 113 degrees

Oklahoma: 112 degrees

Texas: 112 degrees

South Dakota: 109 degrees

Arkansas: 108 degrees

Colorado: 107 degrees

Idaho: 107 degrees

Louisiana: 107 degrees

Nebraska: 107 degrees

New Mexico: 107 degrees

North Dakota: 107 degrees

Minnesota: 106 degrees

Mississippi: 106 degrees

Missouri: 106 degrees

Tennessee: 106 degrees

Utah: 106 degrees

Montana: 105 degrees

Wyoming: 104 degrees

Alabama: 103 degrees

Iowa: 102 degrees

Wisconsin 101 degrees

Across the southern Plains, temperatures may rise even higher after Wednesday. Records are possible across 32 states, including most of the ones listed above.

“Dangerous heat is building across parts of the West and Central U.S. through this weekend and will expand into the Central U.S. and Gulf Coast early next week,” wrote the National Weather Service, which also mentioned a risk of “rapid onset drought” in some areas of the Plains and Midwest, including portions of the Corn Belt.

Heat domes are not a new weather phenomenon, but these sprawling areas of high pressure and blazing sunshine are producing temperature extremes that are new for some areas – largely because of the background influence of rising global temperatures.

This blistering heat is forecast to linger across the southern Plains for much of next week before the heat dome pivots toward the West Coast next weekend.

Has it been a hot summer?





Heat has dominated weather headlines over the past several months.

That’s because it has been warmer than average across much of the United States since June, and record heat has been outpacing cold this year.

During that period, just 2.8 million people experienced cooler-than-average conditions in pockets of coastal California, Montana and western Texas.

Meanwhile, around 280 million experienced above-average or well-above-average temperatures.

Some of the hottest places compared to average – all at least 2.5 degrees warmer than average – have been Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Maine.

D.C. is on that list, too – about 3 degrees warmer than average.

Looking ahead to early August, extreme heat could persist across parts of the Western and central U.S., while the East could avoid the most intense conditions.