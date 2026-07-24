This day in history: The Spokane Interplanetary Airport? Vacations to Mars were floated in a cheeky Chronicle column

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokane Chronicle ran a tongue-in-cheek humor column about a “big new industry for eastern Washington entrepreneurs”: A “Merriment on Mars” vacation package.

This idea was prompted by the Viking I spacecraft expedition, which sent back the first photos of the desolate Mars landscape.

“Some readers apparently confused the photographs from the red planet with pictures they had taken just north of the Tri-Cities,” said writer and assistant city editor Chuck Rehberg. “Thus we have suitable geography on which to train landing parties scheduled for interplanetary vacations.”

He wrote that the Inland Northwest would be “well-suited to tell space passengers how to pass the hours driving through miles of dusty land devoid of trees, people, churches and taverns.”

Alas, this tourist bonanza never quite materialized.

From 1926: Two striking scenes marked the second annual National Indian Congress in Spokane.

The first was a huge parade through the streets of Spokane, described in overheated prose by The Spokesman-Review.

“Like phantoms of the past stepping out from the pages of history, painted Indian warriors paraded through the streets of Spokane,” the paper wrote. “… Majestically they gazed upon the throngs that lined the streets, who at times cheered wildly as thrill upon thrill swept over them at the grandeur of the spectacle, and at other times were hushed in silence by its awe-inspiring beauty.”

The second scene – filled with irony – took place at the old site of the Battle of Spokane Plains, west of Spokane.

“Gesticulating eloquently and dramatically in their sign language, waving aloft their peace pipes, Pacific northwestern Indians renewed their pledge of peace yesterday noon with Major General Hugh L. Scott, representing the War Department,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

The paper said the declaration was “significant, although perhaps unnecessary,” since there had been no hostilities in the Spokane vicinity since the tribes had been crushed on that battlefield 68 years earlier.