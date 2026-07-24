Top USDA trade official visits Eastern Washington farmers, touts Trump’s trade deals

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s top official in charge of foreign trade and humanitarian assistance made his first trip to Washington state last week, visiting growers of potatoes, pulses and tree fruit before a stop at the Port of Seattle.

In an interview Friday, Luke Lindberg, undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at USDA, told The Spokesman-Review his meetings with farmers and industry representatives were “productive and helpful” as he works to expand access to overseas markets for American crops. He touted President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy and the progress the agency has made toward balancing U.S. agricultural imports and exports, reducing the sector’s projected annual trade deficit from $50 billion when Trump returned to office to $29 billion today.

“President Trump has leveraged his overall negotiating prowess, and specifically the tariffs, to help unlock market access for farmers,” Lindberg said.

“When you’re facing a $50 billion trade deficit with the world, that to me tells a story that we’re not winning anymore,” he said, adding that the administration has begun to “right that ship” over the past 18 months.

According to USDA data, the United States had an agricultural trade surplus every year from 2005 to 2019, exporting more products by value than the country imported. Lindberg said the president’s use of tariffs – taxes on goods imported from abroad – has given the administration leverage to pressure other countries to reduce their own tariffs and other trade barriers for U.S. goods.

“The president has gone around negotiating agreements with other countries, including now 10 confirmed agreements in place, as well as nine framework agreements that are opening up very real market access opportunities for producers in Washington and other parts of the country,” he said. “We talked a lot about exactly how we can turn that new market access that the president has created into real market share for the producers I’ve met with, and I think there’s a lot of optimism that can in fact occur.”

In interviews, representatives of the potato, pulse and tree fruit industries said Lindberg and his team at USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service have been helpful by providing grants and other support to help them market their crops overseas, especially in Asian markets that are critical to many Washington growers.

But growers still face daunting challenges, they said, including unpredictable markets amid the Trump administration’s fast-changing trade policies and rising costs of labor, fertilizer, fuel and more.

“We have made some progress on securing trade deals in additional countries that we’ve never had before, but there’s this overriding sense of uncertainty,” said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington State Potato Commission. “Can the U.S. be counted on as a reliable and durable supplier of product?”

Luke Lindberg, under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, center, shows off spuds with Chris Voigt, right, executive director of the Washington State Potato Commission, and potato growers during a visit to Eastern Washington on July 21, 2026. (USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on X (formerly Twitter))

In April 2025, Trump imposed tariffs as high as 50% on imports from virtually every country in the world. Since then, U.S. tariff policy has changed more than 50 times, according to analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

After the Supreme Court struck down most of those tariffs in February, rejecting Trump’s rationale that a trade imbalance with another country constitutes an emergency, the administration imposed new tariffs on about 80 countries on Friday.

Voigt said Washington potato growers hope that as the administration continues working to “level the playing field” and reduce the overall trade deficit, it does so in a way that restores “a sense of security, that we will be a reliable supplier.”

“It’s literally the best place in the world to grow potatoes,” he said of Washington. “That’s why we have the highest yields of anywhere in the world. But now, we want to showcase our potatoes, and to do that, not only do we need these trade agreements, but we also need confidence of the U.S. as a supplier.”

Asked what his agency could do to address those concerns, Lindberg dismissed the question as a “pretense” and said American farmers want more access to overseas markets, not less. As an example of the results Trump’s tariff policy has helped bring about, the undersecretary cited Taiwan, where he said negotiations had resulted in “taking a 20% tariff off of U.S. apples, taking a 120% tariff off of U.S. pears and completely eliminating tariffs on processed potatoes.”

Kate Tynan, senior vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, which represents tree fruit growers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, said USDA’s trade promotion efforts have benefited apple, pear and cherry exports from Washington. But in the past two years, she said, labor costs alone have exceeded total revenue for Washington tree fruit growers – even before factoring in the rising cost of other inputs, like fuel and fertilizer, that have spiked since the Trump administration went to war with Iran in February.

Tynan attributed the rising labor costs to an inadequate guest-worker visa program in a labor-intensive sector that relies heavily on immigrant workers. She said tree fruit growers spoke with Lindberg about a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives that would reform the H-2A visa program, which has pitted agriculture industry groups against anti-immigration hardliners in the Republican Party. Trump told reporters on Tuesday he wasn’t aware of the bill but would “look into it.”

“It’s really a threat to the viability of the industry,” Tynan said of the labor problem.

Tim McGreevy, CEO of USA Pulses, said USDA’s international marketing grants have helped growers of chickpeas, lentils and other pulse crops innovate in the fields and find new customers overseas. Pulses are somewhat insulated from rising fertilizer costs because they fix their own nitrogen in the soil, but he said the sector faces many of the same challenges as other crops.

“Our input costs are skyrocketing in terms of fuel costs, in terms of equipment costs,” McGreevy said. “And at the same time, we’ve been hit with a pretty dramatic decline in our export sales from where we were a year ago.”

Sales of pulse crops are down 30% to 50% from where they were a year earlier, he said, and the prices growers receive for each crop have dropped between 9% and 44% in that same period. That’s partly because purchases by the U.S. government’s Food for Peace program to aid people facing famine around the world fell dramatically after Trump empowered the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development in 2025.

“Food aid has been a really significant part of overall sales for decades,” McGreevy said, explaining that countries that received donations through Food for Peace since the program was created in 1961 have developed into important commercial markets for Washington state growers.

Following USAID’s closure, the Food for Peace program was moved into Lindberg’s office at USDA. McGreevy said he had “a great discussion” with Lindberg about the program and hopes to see more significant purchases before the current fiscal year ends in September, but he said sales into international food aid have been slow as USDA is taking on the new assignment.

Devex reported July 2 that Food for Peace, a $1.2 billion-a-year program that was run by a staff of about 300 under USAID, is now run by about 10 temporary employees at USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service, although USDA told the outlet a few dozen other people help support the program.

Asked what he would do to ramp up purchases and distribution of pulse crops through the program, Lindberg pointed out that USDA already administered two other, smaller food aid programs and said Food for Peace is “very much in alignment with the work that has historically gone on within the department.” USDA’s food assistance division, he said, “has accountably and expeditiously put resources out into the market, and there are very real opportunities for pulse growers today to partake in those programs.”

Lindberg, the son-in-law of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., was confirmed by the Senate in August 2025 by a vote of 78-17, with Sen. Maria Cantwell in favor and her fellow Washington Democrat, Sen. Patty Murray, opposed. In April, Trump nominated Lindberg for a new role as executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, the world’s largest humanitarian organization.

After the interview with Lindberg, USDA said in a statement that it has “implemented a farmer first approach to U.S. foreign assistance and is procuring 100% U.S. commodities using Food for Peace funding, which will continue to include American-grown dry pulses. So far this year, USDA has procured 31,620 metric tons of premium, American-grown dry pulses for global food assistance.”

By comparison, McGreevy said Food for Peace typically purchased between 150,000 and 180,000 metric tons of pulses per year before the Trump administration dismantled the aid coordination agency.

“Our farmers are in really tough shape right now,” McGreevy said. “Nothing really is making that much money, and so that’s why having stronger export sales and having food aid sales is really important to our industry, to try to get back up on our feet again.”