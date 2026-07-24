President mixes jokes with barbs at correspondents’ dinner

President Donald Trump delivers remarks Friday at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. The event was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun. (Reuters)

By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took aim at the media by mixing humor with barbs and familiar tropes at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Friday, returning to the event celebrating press freedom after a shooting disrupted the original event in April.

Trump, whose administration has often been at odds with the media, started by mostly going along with the warm and relaxed tenor of the evening. But much of the speech, which lasted more than an hour, took shots at Trump’s political adversaries and recycled oft-repeated themes and attack lines from his political rallies.

The black-tie gathering of journalists, politicians and administration officials, intended for April 25 at the Washington Hilton hotel, was called off that night after a man tried to force his way through a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun outside the ballroom where Trump and members of his cabinet were taking their seats.

The suspect, Cole Allen, pleaded not guilty in May to charges including attempting to assassinate the president.

The correspondents’ gala has been an annual fixture on Washington’s calendar for more than a century and raises money for journalism scholarships while celebrating press freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment . Several hundred veteran journalists, along with eight professional journalism organizations, signed a letter urging the correspondents association to use the dinner to condemn what they called Trump’s attacks on the First Amendment.

The president was afforded typical honors, with only a few awkward moments when he shook hands with journalists winning awards for stories about the Trump administration.

“I hope all of you know that I believe in the free press more than anyone in this room does – maybe not quite. That’s why I’m proud to be the most open and transparent president in history,” Trump said. “They call me that.”

Trump also spoke about the flip side of his attacks on the media: the unprecedented access he has provided by engaging in frequent question-and-answer sessions with reporters and personally taking phone calls from many of them.

“I always find that when you don’t speak to the press, you always get a bad story,” said Trump, whose relationship with the news goes back decades to his rise as a well-known New York real estate developer in the 1980s. “When you do speak to the press, you have a shot at getting a good story.”

This year’s dual events marked Trump’s first presidential appearance at the correspondents’ dinner. He had boycotted the event in his previous years in office, though he promised to come back next year.

Press freedom advocates have criticized the Trump administration over lawsuits it has filed against media organizations, restrictions on some journalists’ access, and threats of action against broadcasters. He rejects the criticism, saying his administration is promoting accountability and addressing bias.

Friday’s event also honored Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales, who was shot at a security checkpoint outside the ballroom in April and is credited with stopping the attack, and the Washington Hilton staff who assisted guests. Gonzales was wearing a protective vest and was the only person wounded that night.

The dinner was moved to a smaller venue at the Waldorf Astoria hotel under heightened security, and one of the first messages of the night was defiance in the face of the assault.

“We do not yield to political violence … No deranged loser with a gun will ever change that,” Trump said, embracing sentiments expressed by other speakers.

He suggested he was going easy on Friday after he had planned a more fierce criticism for the April gathering.

“This place is really the largest group of Trump derangement syndrome people ever put together at one time,” he said. “I suspect some of you are lucky that our last dinner was cut short because … I was going to go after you.”

Still, he could not resist casting aspersions on his critics in the press and show business, singling out for attacks journalists such as Don Lemon and Lawrence O’Donnell, politicians like Chris Christie and Adam Schiff, and celebrities including Bruce Springsteen and Jane Fonda.

The evening normally features a comedian who tells jokes at the president’s expense, but this year’s entertainment came from mentalist Oz Pearlman.

In keeping with tradition, Trump punctuated his speech with a few jokes, telling journalists, “I know it was not easy finding shoes to go along with your bulletproof vest, which many people didn’t want to wear because they’d rather die than look 20 pounds heavier.”

Typical of the dual messages, Trump thanked his hosts and said he made friends, but stopped short of a full embrace of his frequent antagonists.

“It’s been an interesting evening. I really didn’t know what to expect,” Trump said. “And it’s far worse than I actually thought.”