U.S. sending envoys to question Brazilian electoral system, officials say

By Marina Dias, Terrence McCoy and Samantha Schmidt Washington Post

BRASÍLIA, Brazil – The Trump administration is planning to dispatch two senior officials to Brazil on a mission to cast doubt on the fairness and integrity of the country’s electoral system before millions of Brazilians vote in a presidential election on Oct. 4, according to four U.S. and Brazilian officials.

The U.S. State Department delegation, which is expected to depart for Brasília, the capital, in coming days, will include Trump political appointees Riley M. Barnes, an assistant secretary, and Samuel Samson, a deputy assistant secretary, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.

Samson has traveled from Africa to Europe, promoting President Donald Trump’s brand of conservative politics and cultivating ties to right-wing groups, at times alienating establishment politicians.

It is unclear whom the U.S. diplomats plan to meet or how they would impugn a system long seen as an electoral standard-bearer in South America, returning results within hours of Brazilians casting their ballots.

Two senior Brazilian diplomats told the Washington Post on Thursday that they had recently learned of what they described as the American “ploy” and have vowed to block the U.S. officials from entering the country.

“It is a ploy that is completely incompatible with Brazilian democracy,” said one official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. This official said the Brazilian government would move to “protect our voting system.”

The Brazilian officials said they suspected that the Americans’ goal is to meet with electoral skeptics and produce a report that could be used to delegitimize the nation’s electronic voting system. Samson in the past has produced department reports that critics say brought a partisan lens to human rights issues.

In a statement to the Post, the State Department confirmed that Barnes and Samson were planning to travel to Brasília next week, but did not respond to questions about the purpose of the trip or whether the Trump administration was concerned about electoral integrity in Brazil.

Neither Barnes nor Samson returned messages requesting comment.

The mission by the Trump officials marks an escalation in a lengthy feud between the United States and Brazil over the limits of freedom of expression and the criminal case against former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest after being convicted of attempting to lead an armed coup and other charges.

This week, Trump imposed significant tariffs on a range of Brazilian goods. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva responded by calling it a political gambit to help his electoral opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, a son of the former president and Trump ally.

The U.S. effort also underscores the broader cultural makeover of America’s diplomatic corps, which in the Trump administration has increasingly been deployed to further political goals rather than advance long-standing principles that once superseded partisanship.

“For those of us who lost friends bringing democracy to other countries, it’s incredibly noxious seeing this secretary using American power to undermine credible elections in other countries for ideological purposes,” a senior U.S. State Department official with knowledge of the endeavor said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

“We used to deploy power in dangerous situations for democracy,” the senior State Department official said. “Now we send political appointees to discredit another country’s electoral system.”

The senior official drew a distinction between this diplomatic mission and efforts by the U.S. government in 2022 to fortify Brazilian democracy and avert a military takeover. In the lead-up to that election, Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly sought to sow doubt over Brazil’s electoral system, which he alleged was rife with fraud.

Bolsonaro, a former military officer, simultaneously worked to politicize the Brazilian military and warned of a democratic “rupture” if his power was threatened.

Two days after Bolsonaro proclaimed that “the army is on our side,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke out in support of democracy in Brasília and about the need for civilian control of the military.

The senior official said he saw U.S. intelligence assessments at the time that found “there is no credibility to these accusations against the credibility of Brazil’s electoral system.”

“We brought down a steady stream of military folks to make clear to their counterparts that they were going to put themselves in jeopardy for sanctions and other things like that if they broke with constitutional norms,” the official said.

Following the election, Bolsonaro sought to overturn the results showing he had lost to Lula and initiate a military takeover, but most of the country’s generals balked at the plan. Last year, he was convicted of attempting to overthrow the Brazilian state and sentenced to 27 years in prison, a term he is serving under house arrest.

One Trump appointee to the State Department, Darren Beattie, tried to visit Bolsonaro following his conviction, but his visa was revoked by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

Flávio Bolsonaro, who is trailing in the polls, appeared to echo his father’s allegations this week in a meeting with diplomats. He said Brazil’s voting machines were made by the Venezuelan company Smartmatic and vulnerable to fraud – claims rebutted by the Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court.

International observers have asserted repeatedly that Brazil’s electoral system is sound.

Every “observation mission to Brazil since 2018, when they started, including the 2022 presidential election, has found the country’s electoral system to be secure, reliable and fully capable of producing legitimate election results,” said Benoni Belli, the Brazilian ambassador to the Organization of American States.

Salvador Romero, a leading Latin America elections expert who has observed elections in more than 20 countries, concurred. “The Brazilian electoral system is undoubtedly considered one of the most robust in Latin America,” Romero said.

But the power of doubt continues to be a potent force among conservative critics of Brazil’s left-wing government. They have found a sympathetic ear in the White House, said Paulo Figueiredo, a right-wing Brazilian influencer who is wanted by Brazilian authorities for his alleged role in Bolsonaro’s coup attempt.

Figueiredo has met repeatedly with senior officials in the White House in recent months. In May, he was photographed meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside Flávio Bolsonaro and his younger brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is also wanted by Brazilian police.

“I know the U.S. will observe the election, and they have expressed concerns about electoral integrity in Brazil directly to me before,” Figueiredo said. “This is a very very important subject for this administration. I know they have been deeply studying the electoral system in Brazil for a while now.”

Across the region, the Trump administration has pursued an aggressive effort to propel Trump-aligned candidates to power – a sharp break from diplomatic norms that generally call for not intervening in the domestic politics of other nations.

The Trump administration bolstered Argentine President Javier Milei last year, including by offering financial assistance to the country.

In Honduras, Trump endorsed a conservative mayor who was elected president. And in Colombia last month, a far-right firebrand, Abelardo de la Espriella, was elected president after receiving Trump’s endorsement. Trump pledged that if Abelardo won, he would have the “total support and strength of the United States behind him.”

Following Abelardo’s victory, outgoing leftist President Gustavo Petro made claims of electoral fraud, concerns that the Trump administration did not share.

Instead, in a joint statement with regional powers allied with the U.S., the State Department condemned efforts to “cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process” in Colombia.

“We reject any action, statement, or decision that seeks to delegitimize the mandate conferred by the citizens, to discredit without basis the competent electoral authorities, or to obstruct the institutional transition,” the statement said.