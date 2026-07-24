Washington Policy Center hires homelessness expert

Eric Zimmerman is asking Washington to take a closer look at data about homelessness.

The Washington Policy Center hired him in July to lead its efforts on policy, research and analysis on homelessness and public safety.

The hire comes a few months after Zimmerman’s longitudinal study “Homelessness in Washington State” was published. The study looks at the interdisciplinary causes of homelessness, such as addiction, housing, income and state drug policy.

Eric Zimmerman joined the Washington Policy Center in July as the p{span}ublic safety solutions policy director.{/span} (From Washington Policy Center)

“Eric is a super intelligent person,” said David Boze, WPC communications director.

Washington Policy Center, based in Seattle, is a free-market think tank that advises on public interest policy, its website states.

Zimmerman, who watched his family struggle with addiction and homelessness, spent most of his career working on global humanitarian projects examining poverty and vulnerable populations. He’s also a Democrat and the mayor of Normandy Park, a small city southwest of Seattle. He’ll spend time throughout the state examining the connections linking crime, drug addiction, income instability, behavior health, public safety and homelessness.

“My job is to talk with people who are curious and want to know, and who are looking for solutions to big problems that involve people who are vulnerable and hurting,” he said.

He is examining Spokane’s homelessness problem as part of his new role with the center. Over the last decade, he said, Spokane’s chronic homelessness has increased 200%.

“When I look at the data, the state data, it seems clear that Spokane’s homelessness pattern is not being driven by local market forces. It’s extremely consistent with the patterns of homelessness that we see statewide,” he said.

Washington, he said, spent decades attributing the homelessness problem to unaffordable housing and went all in on subsidized and affordable housing. His study led him to believe homelessness is not that simple and is instead compounded by lenient drug policies and a lack of access to affordable behavioral health.

“It’s not people in the workforce where rent gets so expensive that they fail onto the streets. That’s not what’s happening,” Zimmerman said.

His goal is to bring awareness to the data about the intersectional factors contributing to addiction and homelessness, and get people talking about new, feasible ways to address the issue in Washington.