A Grip on Sports: The Mariners’ season is beginning to look a lot like the 2024 one, when Jerry Dipoto waited too long to make a needed change

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Off-the-wall thoughts from 3:45 a.m. usually should remain private. But not today. Not when they jolt you awake. And force you to contemplate why the Mariners seem designed by the devil to make Northwest folks suffer. What did we do to ever deserve this?

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• Rob Thomson won 56% of his games as the Philadelphia Phillies’ manager. Took them to a World Series. Won at least 90 games in each of his three full seasons. And is not working right now. Why?

The Phillies, who won 95 games last season and the National League East, started the year 9-19. Boom. The ax fell. Dave Dombrowski had seen enough. The president of baseball operations made a move to save the season. Even though he had hired Thomson early in the 2022 season, a move that resulted in a World Series appearance.

Sentiment has no place in professional sports. Not for serious franchises, anyway.

Dan Wilson has won 54% of his games at the Seattle Mariners’ manager – and yes, the jokes write themselves. Won 90 games in his only full season. He’s working right now, leading Seattle in a crucial four-game road series against Texas, a showdown among American League West leaders. Why?

The Mariners, who Wilson led to the cusp of the World Series last year before some strange bullpen decisions late in the decisive ALCS game contributed mightily to their loss, are 51-53. The ax has yet to fall. Jerry Dipoto must not have seen enough. The president of baseball operations has not made a move to save the season, not through a trade or a change in leadership. Maybe it’s because he hired Wilson late in the 2024 season, a move that resulted in, well, the M’s falling just short of the playoffs.

Dipoto waited too long to pull the trigger on his first manager (and friend) Scott Servais. The bump the change caused – the M’s, 64-64 when Servais was let go on Aug. 22, finished 21-13 under Wilson – came too late to salvage a promising year. They finished one game out of a wild-card spot.

Sentiment has no place in professional sports. Not for serious franchises, anyway. Does it look to you as if Dipoto has learned that lesson? Me neither.

Dipoto has to know this team is better than a .500 group. That a change has to be made. Heck, in 2024 he added Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner at the deadline, trying to supply a boost. It wasn’t enough. It didn’t work. So he axed Servais. It worked. It was just too late.

This week Dipoto showed assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes the door, something that seems to have disrupted the clubhouse a bit. Somewhere in the next few days Brendan Donovan will return from his long injury recovery and someone will equate it to a trade addition. A real trade or two will also be made. And the team will still scuffle.

There will only be one move left. Will it come too late? Not happen at all? Will another year of Julio Rodriguez and the young starting staff’s prime be wasted?

Who the devil knows?

• By the way, the Phillies? They are 47-19 under 65-year-old manager Don Mattingly. Are firmly in the midst of a competitive National League wild card race, if still trailing the Braves in the East by 5½ games. The trade deadline looms. They will be players. After all, they are a serious franchise.

• An exhibition game? That’s it?

Greg Woods reported Friday that Washington State and Washington would not meet in a men’s basketball game that counts in the upcoming season. Instead, the two will meet in an October exhibition game in Seattle.

The last time the two schools didn’t play a real game? That would be 1916, when the Cougar schedule included road games at Davenport High and against the Coeur d’Alene Elks club. We have to wonder if coach Fred Bohler uttered something along the lines he was only playing the Huskies if it was good for WSU. Or some other nonsense.

How about what’s good for the fans of both schools? You know, the ones who keep the schools funded through their taxes and are asked every year to do the same for the athletic departments through donations?

Even soon-to-be-replaced UW coach Danny Sprinkle admits the Cougars are a rival. And rivalry games, in every sport, are important to fans.

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WSU: We linked Greg’s story above. And do so again here. Greg also lists the known Cougar nonconference games, though the one Dec. 9 at Weber State, reported this week by the Ogden newspaper citing a public records request, has yet to make the list. … Not only did the Cougars gain a fundraiser with extensive connections throughout the West Coast, the hire of Tyler Mariucci also put a dent in a conference foes’ fundraising. Mariucci, who is the son of former 49ers head coach State, leaves Fresno State for Pullman. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag in the Mercury News. … John Canzano has a notebook filled with information. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, every team has under-the-radar freshmen football players on campus right now. Washington is no exception. … An Oregon offensive lineman is driven to honor his father. … Colorado’s season-ticket sales are drooping. … How will Arizona’s running backs do? … In basketball news, there is a changing of the bigs at Arizona.

Gonzaga: Joe Few is entering the family business, sort of like Michael Corleone. But what would Vito have thought if Mike had started his career working for Phillip Tattaglia? Thankfully, movies are movies. And in the real life of college basketball, working for rival coaches who have something to teach is encouraged. Especially when they are no longer rivals. Theo Lawson has this story on Joe becoming a graduate assistant at Arizona State for former Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the conference basketball tournament will expand this season to make room for all 11 schools. … Montana’s new head coach has an offensive outlook. But the defensive coordinator expects his side of the ball to be the strength of the program.

Indians: A seven-run seventh inning propelled Tri-City to a 9-5 win over host Spokane on Friday night. It also handed the Indians their third consecutive loss.

Seahawks: The Hawks drafted tight end Nick Vannett 10 years ago. He played 42 games with the franchise before being traded in 2019. He’s back. … The team holds its first training camp practice today. … Everyone knows the Rams are out to get back at the Hawks for last year. How about the 49ers?

Sounders: Seattle is on a four-match losing streak. It will try to end it in Philadelphia.

Mariners: The game story from Friday night’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers includes mention of a squeeze bunt, the 1½ game deficit in the West and more on the firing of Magallanes. … We also link Mike Vorel’s column on pulling the trigger on a starting pitcher trade. We linked it in the Times. And here on the S-R too.

Storm: The WNBA All-Star Game is today (5:30 p.m., ABC). Which seems like a good time to hand out the Storm’s midseason grades.

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• The Mariners are not serious about winning. Their player payroll is indicative of that. So is the way the franchise has dealt with the first 100-plus games of this season. And probably will also be illustrated by what happens over the final 58 games. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, Geoff Crimmins