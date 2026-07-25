Brush fire burned 13 acres in Riverside State Park as red flag warning remains in effect through Saturday evening

A brush fire has burned approximately 13 acres in Riverside State Park near Spokane.

The fire started Friday afternoon and had been “100% lined” as of Saturday morning, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. Fire lining entails digging into the ground around a fire to remove any material that can burn.

“This morning, there are many crews still out at the scene. Mop up operations will continue throughout the day,” wrote the fire district in a social media post.

The interior of the fire continues to burn and wind gusts up to 30 mph Saturday afternoon still have the potential to spread the fire further, they warned.

No evacuations were ordered, and no human structures have been threatened.

The Kaiser Canyon fire on the Colville Reservation continued to burn overnight, but the flames’ spread has slowed. The fire was started by lightning last week, the National Interagency Fire Center reported. As of Saturday, it had burned 110,355 acres, according to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

The fire had burned more than 86,000 acres through Thursday evening and the flame significantly escalated through Friday, which saw nearly 20,000 additional acres burned. Between Friday and Saturday, only approximately 4,000 additional acres had burned.

A red flag warning indicating dry, hot weather and increased wildfire risk remains in effect through Saturday.