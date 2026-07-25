Democrats recommend South Carolina vote first in 2028 presidential primary

By Gregory S. Schneider Washington Post

South Carolina would be the first state to hold a Democratic primary for president in 2028 under a preliminary recommendation passed Friday by a panel of the Democratic National Committee, aiming to highlight the voices of Black voters who make up a large proportion of the electorate in the state.

Party officials also recommended early slots for New Hampshire, Nevada and Michigan. They then altered their bylaws to add two more states, Virginia and New Mexico, to the roster of those that can hold primaries before Super Tuesday, which is March 7, 2028.

South Carolina and Nevada had been vying for the coveted top spot on the primary election calendar, with supporters of each making a case that their state would provide the best curtain-raiser for a nation that has been skeptical about the Democratic Party’s brand.

South Carolina advocates argued the large number of Black voters in their state deserved the honor of going first because of their significance to the party overall, while Nevada countered that Latino voters there deserved the same. South Carolina won with 26 votes on the DNC bylaws committee, while Nevada received 19 votes, and New Hampshire got four for the top spot.

Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile, representing D.C. at the meeting, cited the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Voting Rights Act protections for minority voters – and the resulting loss of Black congressional districts around the South – in urging fellow members to pick South Carolina for the first primary.

“We should begin the 2028 presidential primary season in the South,” Brazile said in an emotional speech. “We must start our process where democracy must still be fought for, in the full view of the nation.”

The proposed calendar set South Carolina with its primary on Jan. 22, 2028, followed by Nevada on Feb. 1; New Hampshire on Feb. 8; New Mexico on Feb. 15; Michigan on Feb. 22; and Virginia on Feb. 29.

The panel’s votes Friday will go to the full DNC for approval next month.

The lineup of early-voting states in the presidential primary carries more than symbolic weight. The first primaries draw massive media and campaign attention, and the outcomes influence how the nominating process plays out.

Former president Joe Biden pushed for South Carolina to get the first primary spot in 2024 after his victory there four years earlier put him on track to win the nomination. Former vice president Kamala Harris, who remains popular with Black voters, could have an early advantage in 2028 if South Carolina Democrats propelled her candidacy in the opening primary.

Democrats from the West argued Friday that Nevada made more sense as the kickoff primary because of its diverse electorate, which includes not only a major population of Latino voters but also Black, Asian-American and Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans.

“We are the quintessential small battleground state that is diverse and looks like America,” Nevada party representative Artie Blanco told the panel.

The outcome did not sit well with New Hampshire Democrats, who hosted the nation’s first Democratic primary elections for decades until being bumped by South Carolina in 2024.

The new calendar “is wrong for Democrats, wrong for New Hampshire, and wrong for the country,” the state’s congressional delegation – all Democrats – said in a joint statement. New Hampshire’s primary “is a tested proving ground in a closely contested swing state that forges better candidates and better presidents – and despite what DNC insiders say, that hasn’t changed,” they wrote.

But national party Chairman Ken Martin praised the election schedule as one that will put potential nominees before a far more diverse set of early voters than in previous years – 160 % more Black voters than in the early 2024 contests, he said, and a 140 % increase in Latinos.

“This calendar will battle test our candidates with the voters who form the heart of our coalition,” Martin said.