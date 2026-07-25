Devon Witherspoon takes part in Seahawks’ first practice; Nick Emmanwori without timetable

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon hi-fives fans as he enters the field for the first day of training camp on Saturday at Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash. Witherspoon practiced despite being in the middle of negotiations for a contract extension. (Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times)

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t sure exactly when Nick Emmanwori will return to the field after the second-year safety recently had arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle.

He also isn’t sure when cornerback Devon Witherspoon might sign a contract extension that could make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, something that has been long expected to happen before the beginning of the regular season.

But as Macdonald opened his third season as Seahawks coach – and doing so from the rarefied perch of being defending Super Bowl champs – he didn’t seem to give off much worry about either situation.

Macdonald characterized Emmanwori’s situation as “not a serious thing,” though he would not commit to swaying Emmanwori will be ready for the opening of the regular season on Sept. 9 against New England, and he said he is “really confident” in where things stand with Witherspoon.

Proof that all seems good with Witherspoon was evident in the fourth-year cornerback’s presence on the field Saturday when team’s first training camp practice began and then taking part fully in drills.

Macdonald confirmed reports from earlier in the week that Emmanwori had surgery earlier this month after continuing to suffer soreness in the ankle that he injured four days before the Super Bowl win over New England on Feb. 8.

The news was revealed after the team placed Emmanwori on the physically unable to perform list, which was initially a surprise given he had taken part in practices during the team’s offseason program in May and June and told the media in June that he was “all good now.”

“I think the best way to describe it is it was something that he’s been dealing with since the Super Bowl,” Macdonald said. “He was able to perform (in the game), was able to train and do some things in the offseason program, but just got to the point where it was the best for him, and really for him and the long term, to just go ahead and get it fixed, and so that’s what we all decided to do. It was the best thing for him for now and for the foreseeable future for the rest of his career.”

An ESPN report this week, that was also corroborated to the Seattle Times, stated that the expectation is that Emmanwori will be back in time for the opener against the Patriots. Players can be taken off the PUP list at any time during the preseason. So as soon as Emmanwori is able to return to practice, he can be activated.

But Macdonald, who is generally reluctant at any time to place a timetable for a player’s return, said there is no ETA for Emmanwori.

“He’s doing a great job,” Macdonald said. “We don’t necessarily have a timetable. It’s not like we lost him for the season or anything. I don’t want to put a time on it, but it’s not a serious thing where you’re looking at like any long-term consideration.”

Pressed in a follow-up question later if he can say Emmanwori will be ready for the season opener, Macdonald evaded giving any firm answers while turning playful.

“Could he play in the opener?” Macdonald asked with a smile. “Sure.”

Do you expect him to?

“Sure,” Macdonald said with another smile. “He could play in the opener.”

So for now, take that as a non-answer that also seemed to indicate that maybe Macdonald just sees no reason to commit to anything. More will surely be revealed over the next few weeks.

With Emmanwori out, several players took turns filling his role as a third safety/nickel, led by veteran D’Anthony Bell, who was re-signed in March after spending most of last season with the Seahawks before being waived in December and being claimed by Carolina and missing the run to the Super Bowl.

Bell also started two games early in the 2025 season against the Steelers and Saints when Emmanwori was sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in the opener against the 49ers.

That injury caused Emmanwori to miss three games before he returned to play the final 13 regular season games and all three playoff games.

Another who could fit into that role is second-round pick Bud Clark.

While Emmanwori was absent, the rest of the secondary was on the field, including Witherspoon.

It has been thought for months that Witherspoon could sign a contract extension before the season that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at more than $31 million a year, or close to it.

But if that situation is weighing on Witherspoon, there was no sign of it Saturday. He took the field with an enthusiastic run through the row of young fans lined up to welcome players, and then took part in practice fully.

Witherspoon also was present for all of Seattle’s offseason program.

Macdonald said that any specifics of where things stand with Witherspoon would be a question better addressed to general manager John Schneider.

“But I can tell you this, like I couldn’t have any more confidence in our process and all the people involved in the whole operation,” Macdonald said. “So I think that’s the best way to define it – really confident right now in where we are and ‘Spoon and all his people and the way that we do business.”

Also an apparent vote of confidence in the situation was the sight of Macdonald’s 20-month-old son Jack walking on the field after practice wearing a Witherspoon jersey.

“Spoon’s doing a great job,” Macdonald said. “He’s practicing his tail off. He’s the same guy and nothing’s changed. We’re just operating business as usual right now.”