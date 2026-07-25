Eastern Washington, Idaho players embrace ‘full-circle moment’ coaching at Big Sky Youth Football Clinic

Eastern Washington’s Malik Dotson watches on as fourth-grader Theo Woodard makes a catch at the Big Sky Youth Football Clinic on Saturday at North Central High School. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

As Joshua Wood threw the ball and joked around with nearly 70 elementary and middle school kids, the Idaho quarterback remembered being on the other end of the experience when he was just beginning his football journey.

“This is a full-circle moment for me and a lot of us guys,” Wood said. “I was this kid out here learning from older kids, college players or even NFL guys not that long ago. So being able to get that knowledge as a kid and now be able to share everything that I have learned with this next group of kids is a really cool way to give back to the community.”

Wood was one of more than two dozen of the Big Sky Conference’s top players to take the field Saturday at North Central High School, leading the 2026 Kickoff Weekend Youth Football Clinic for boys and girls between second and eighth grade.

Attendees at the clinic worked with players from each of the Big Sky’s 13 schools, including Idaho, Eastern Washington and defending FCS national champion Montana State.

Big Sky Deputy Commissioner Dan Satter said the event is something the conference is really proud to be able to host, both to showcase the student-athletes and give back to the Spokane area where the season-opening event has been held since 2018.

“We’re really proud of this event and everyone that participates in it,” Satter said. “The student-athletes are out here volunteering their time and do it with so much enthusiasm. And then for the kids, it is a great opportunity to learn from two dozen Division I football players. It’s a little way we can give something to these kids and families during this weekend we are here each year.”

Attendees rotated between seven stations, working with quarterbacks/wide receivers, linebackers, offensive linemen, defensive backs, running backs, defensive linemen and specialists.

Eastern Washington running back Malik Dotson, who was joined at his station by Utah Tech’s Ace Chatman and Montana’s Eli Gillman, said the chance to take the helmet off and get to know the other players from around the conference is one of the best parts of the clinic.

“It’s honestly refreshing to be out here and get to meet everyone and just chat about football,” Dotson said. “Everyone is so nice and genuine, and obviously when you slap on the pads it’s all business. But to be out here and get everyone’s backstory and see how they got here is really cool.”

Satter said the interactions between coaches and players over the course of the three-day event is one of the things he enjoys most.

“Our commissioner made the point to the guys earlier today that right now a lot of the guys are looking around and kind of side-eyeing each other because in a month or so they’re going to be going at each other,” Satter said. “But each year throughout the course of this event, we see the guys let down that guard and become friends, and that will translate to game day where these guys who are leaders will have genuine embraces, while still being competitive.”

The clinic also allowed the players to see the game through the eyes of attendees just getting started in the sport, something Wood said is important to remember as the season gets underway.

“At the end of the day, it is fun to just have fun,” Wood said. “Seeing the kids out here just being kids allows us to enjoy the game a lot more too.”

Wood was also quick to note that maybe he would point to the “Vandals” on his jersey if any kids made highlight plays.

“Oh, I’ll for sure point them in the right direction a little bit,” Wood laughed. “Everyone wants to be a part of the Vandal family.”

But Dotson said he would rather let the play on the field this fall do the talking for the Eagles.

“We’ll show them on Saturdays where the place to be is,” Dotson said.

The Big Sky Kickoff Weekend continues Sunday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino with Big Sky U and the President’s Cup presentation, followed by Monday’s State of the Conference address and media availability with players and coaches from all 13 teams.

Media sessions will air on SWX and be streamed on ESPN+ from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday.