Film on palliative care, ‘Winter Hymns,’ comes to Magic Lantern Theatre

Nathan Deming’s new film “Winter Hymns” was an unexpected hit at the 2026 Wisconsin Film Festival, selling out two screenings in an hour. Now, it’s on tour, and this weekend the film is coming to Spokane’s Magic Lantern Theatre.

“Winter Hymns” follows the story of Dr. Vobernik (Colleen Madden), a palliative care physician, over the course of the day as she meets with patients and their families to discuss the end of life.

Deming drew some inspiration for the film from his own father.

“My dad was a family physician for a long time and then he switched to palliative care and I, like many people, didn’t know what that was,” he said.

Palliative care is designed to provide comfort and improve quality of life to those with serious illnesses. Deming describes palliative care as “the care without a cure.”

“I think today we really take for granted that the hospital system seems like it can fix a lot of problems you throw at it,” Deming said. “But we’re all going to end up in a place where, you know, all the options have run out, right?”

“Winter Hymns” follows everyday people as they navigate death, whether their own or that of a loved one. Deming, originally from Wisconsin, wanted his characters to reflect real, everyday people.

“I’m really interested in the people I grew up around,” Deming said. “I think there’s a lot of kinds of personalities that don’t always make it onto the big screen.”

Some of the actors are making their film debuts as Deming said he wanted to incorporate more realness to the movie’s scenes.

“Besides a bunch of professional actors, I also tried to mix in some nonactors for authenticity,” Deming said.

These nonactors include a 92-year-old making her film debut, and a dairy farmer, who, Deming explained, woke up at 3:30 a.m. to milk cows before coming to set.

“I thought it was really important to make the movie about more than just medicine, because dying is obviously more than just about medicine,” Deming said.

“I think one of the most important things we can do throughout our life is think about our death and think about death in general. And it’s difficult to do that, but I think this movie gives you a safe space to do that in.”