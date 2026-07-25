Heat bakes central U.S., raising energy demand as East Coast stays cool

By Brian K. Sullivan Bloomberg

Baking temperatures will sear the central U.S. from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi River and eventually push down into the Gulf Coast for the rest of the month, putting regional power grids to the test.

Extreme heat warnings and advisories now spread from Montana to Texas, including Dallas, where high temperatures are set to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday and stay above that mark through at least Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Given the humidity levels, readings may feel as high as 107 degrees. A second pocket of heat will lock in across Southern California and Arizona, where highs in Phoenix may reach 117 degrees on Saturday.

“It’s a pretty persistent pattern,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “In some form it stays in place through next week. It changes every day a little bit, but pretty much remains through the end of the month.”

High temperatures lead to rising energy demand, and both the Southwest Power Pool and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which together cover at least parts of 20 states, have said that loads may rise. In addition, stagnant air under the large high-pressure system may crimp wind-generated power at peak times.

Across the U.S., 89 daily high temperature records may be threatened, tied or broken Saturday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. In addition, another 229 overnight heat records may fall or be shaken as well. On Sunday, Rapid City, South Dakota, is forecast to reach 105 degrees, which would set a new record.

High overnight temperatures also drive energy demand by eliminating natural cooling, and can be a hazard to people, animals and some crops.

While the central U.S. bakes, much of the East Coast, including New York City, is set to remain relatively cool. The highs in Manhattan’s Central Park are forecast to reach the low 80s Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies.

“It’s good for us on the East Coast because we stay on the cool side of the pattern,” Oravec said. “Our days of 100-plus temperatures are gone, at least for the time being.”