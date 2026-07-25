How to clean the worst summer messes, from sand to sunscreen stains

By Jolie Kerr Special to The Washington Post

Summer is a time to have fun in the sun, to slow down a bit and enjoy some ice cream. Summer is also a mess.

Ahead, you’ll find expert guidance for dealing with the worst summer messes, from sand that’s gotten everywhere to sunscreen stains and musty-smelling beach towels that require a little extra attention on laundry day. Keeping these tips in mind will make it easier to address common summertime problems when they happen, so you can spend more time relaxing and less time trying to get sand out of, well, everything.

Sand that’s everywhere

Hard floors: Mona Murahwa, a professional cleaner and founder of Cleaning Mama, recommends using a soft-bristle broom to sweep up sand on hard floors and finishing with a microfiber dust mop to pick up remaining grains. “If using a liquid solution for the latter step, just make sure that the mop is only damp,” she says. “If it’s too wet, it will push the sand around rather than pick it up.”

Carpets and rugs: For carpets and rugs, use a vacuum fitted with a hose or crevice attachment (attachments with bristles can trap sand, spreading it around). “Sand can damage carpet and rugs, too, as it absorbs spills easily, which then creates stains, so cleaning sand as soon as possible is crucial,” Murahwa says.

Furniture, including beds: “For furniture with removable cushions and pillows, start by removing them, shaking them out, and then sweeping away sand with a soft-bristle broom or even a toothbrush,” Murahwa says. “If you have a vacuum with an upholstery attachment, use that next to get rid of excess sand, but make sure not to press too hard into the fabric.”

When sand makes its way into bed with you, “shake out pillowcases and bedsheets before popping them in the washing machine, as sand will sit in the bottom of a washing machine drum or stick to the sheets even after a cycle.” After removing the bedding, use the vacuum’s upholstery or crevice attachment to remove sand that has gotten onto the mattress.

Bathtub or shower: Docia Boylen, a home repair expert at Handyman Connection, says that letting sand go down the drain should be avoided if possible. “Sand doesn’t dissolve,” she says. “It settles anywhere water slows down, such as a p-trap or in low spots in plumbing.” When sand gets into the bathtub, she adds, “your best option is to let the sand dry, then vacuum it with a wet/dry shop vacuum. If that’s not available, carefully sweep it into a dustpan or wipe it up with damp paper towels and throw it in the trash. Only rinse away the tiny amount that’s left after the bulk has been removed.”

Washing machine: When sand gets into the washing machine, Boylen recommends wiping or vacuuming it out of the drum before running another load. “Run an empty rinse cycle to flush out any remaining fine particles,” she says. “If someone washed very sandy towels or beach gear, it’s also a good idea to clean the washer’s drain filter.” Murahwa recommends deep cleaning the washing machine at least once during the summer, “which should include cleaning gaskets, drums and detergent drawers, as well as emptying the drain pump filter.”

Musty towels

When it comes to eliminating musty smells from towels, which can happen when waxy buildup from sunscreen, lotion or fabric softener traps odor-causing bacteria, Murahwa suggests running a hot, heavy-duty wash cycle and adding a cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle. “Highly acidic, vinegar is great at breaking down mold and mildew,” she says. Dry towels thoroughly using medium heat, or line dry them in the sun.

Stubborn sunscreen stains

Apologies for hitting you with a science lesson while school’s out, but sunscreen poses a unique challenge when it comes to stain removal, thanks to the ingredient avobenzone, which is used in most sunblock formulas. When avobenzone comes into contact with chlorine bleach or oxygen bleach, or with the minerals found in hard water, it reacts by creating a deep red, orange or pink stain that is akin, chemically, to rust. To remove these stains, treat them with a fabric-safe rust stain remover like Whink; for a DIY approach, saturate the stain with lemon juice, cover it with salt and let it sit, undisturbed, for an hour up to overnight. Then brush away the salt and launder the garment as usual.

Moldy pool and beach toys

Murahwa suggests soaking dirty pool and beach toys in hot water and a mixture of dish soap and vinegar for five to 10 minutes, then wipe them with a microfiber towel. “Some spots might be stubborn,” she says, “so keep a small brush on hand for scrubbing. Dry them right after cleaning them to keep the toys mold- and mildew-free longer.”

Gross coolers

There’s a saying about cleaning, “Take care of it now as a gift to your future self.” That applies very much to coolers. If you do nothing else for your cooler and for your future self, empty the thing out when you get home from whatever outing called for it. That’s all! Take out the food and drinks and dump out ice, melted or otherwise. If you’re up for it, giving the interior and exterior a quick wipe will go a long way in preventing mold, mildew and other bacterial formations.

When a cooler does get gross, make a mild bleach solution and use a sponge, rag or soft-bristle scrub brush to apply it to the interior and exterior (Clorox recommends mixing one-third of a cup of chlorine bleach in one gallon of water). Allow six minutes of contact time to disinfect the surfaces, then rinse the cooler well with a garden hose or in the bathtub, which will be roomier than most sinks. If you prefer not to use bleach, a solution of one part white vinegar to four parts water is another option; never mix bleach and vinegar, as the combination creates toxic gas. Let the cooler dry completely before storing it, ideally in the sun, which will provide another round of disinfecting power.