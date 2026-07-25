Never Forget Garden and Cherry Trees planned for Riverfront

Spokane’s celebrations of America’s 250th aren’t quite over yet.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Spokane Parks Foundation and Spokane Parks and Recreation plan to plant 25 cherry trees and a vNever Forget garden in Riverfront Park to commemorate the semiquincentennial.

“The intent of the project is also to beautify several underutilized spaces of the park,” said Riverfront Park director Jonathan Moog at the Spokane Park Board meeting on Thursday.

The Never Forget garden and 15 of the cherry trees will be planted adjacent to the existing Vietnam memorial above the Washington Street couplet, with the remaining 10 trees planted at the Red Wagon Meadow. The area that will become the Never Forget garden was previously the location where flags representing Spokane’s sister cities flew. The area has been empty since the Sister Cities Connection Garden opened in 2019.

Never Forget gardens were created by the Society of the Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown soldier as “a visual way to represent America’s unwavering commitment to our sacred duty to recognize, remember, and honor our veterans,” according to their website.

The four Spokane chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution began dedicating Never Forget gardens in 2021, the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Since then, they have dedicated more than 20 gardens, more than any other region in the country, according to Rae Anna Victor, regent of the Jonas Babcock chapter. The Spokane DAR groups currently maintain Never Forget gardens in 15 cemeteries, three Veterans Affairs facilities, and three city parks across the region.

“It was supposed to just be a year’s project for the centennial, but it took off like a wildfire,” said Victor.

The Riverfront Park Never Forget Garden is one of three the DAR plans to dedicate this year.

Planting a Never Forget Garden downtown felt important to the DAR. “It was in our hearts to have it near the Vietnam Memorial,” Victor said. When they plant the garden, the DAR chapters will also clean the memorial.

The 25 cherry trees were the idea of Anne Oakes, corresponding secretary for the Jonas Babcock DAR chapter.

“I’m very excited about this project,” Oakes said. “It started with a little idea and has just been really well received by the Riverfront team.”

The president of the DAR, Ginnie Sebastian Storage, announced last year a $2 million gift toward the preservation of cherry trees at the National Mall.

“It inspired me, with the 250th anniversary of the United States and her (Storage’s) project of preserving the cherry trees,” said Oakes.

The 25 trees will represent 25 decades of America’s history.

The overall value of the project is estimated to be around $35,000 according to the city, but because of the DAR partnership the only costs to the city will be for labor.

The cherry trees are provided through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. Irrigation installation and equipment rentals will be covered by the Spokane Parks Foundation. Other material costs will be covered by the DAR, some of which are funded through a partnership with Home Depot.

The project was approved by the Spokane Park Board on Thursday. The goal is for the work to be done in time for a dedication ceremony on Sept. 25, when Storage will be in town.

Victor praised Spokane’s friendly nature and hopes people will enjoy the project.

“We just want people to remember all of these things as they’re walking through the park and as they visit the Never Forget Garden and as they walk past the cherry trees,” she said. “Remember friendship. Remember veterans. Remember the environment.”