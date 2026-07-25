NFL players with the most on the line in 2026: One from every team

The Athletic NFL staff

Training camp in the NFL is always a pressure cooker. For some players this summer, it might feel ready to explode.

Which players have the most at stake entering 2026? On this list – compiled by the Athletic’s NFL reporters – featuring one player on each team, you’ll find star-crossed quarterbacks (a lot), wide receivers juggling off-field issues and older edge rushers and younger offensive tackles alike at career crossroads.

Some of the season’s most intriguing storylines hinge on what happens next for the players below.

Cardinals: Darius Robinson, DL: Marvin Harrison Jr. would also work here, but Robinson does not deserve a free pass. He’s a 2024 first-round pick who, so far, hasn’t played like it. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, perhaps no one looks the part more than Robinson on the practice field. It’s time for him to make his mark. A defensive front with rush specialist Josh Sweat, second-year tackle Walter Nolen III and an improved Robinson could serve as an anchor for a unit that needs a boost. Robinson has not had an easy path. His calf injury limited him to six games his rookie season. Last year, he made 12 starts in what was essentially his first pro season. This year, he needs to become the impact player the Cardinals envisioned. – Doug Haller

Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB

The Falcons quarterback is halfway through the rookie deal that started when Atlanta shocked most of the league by making him the 2024 draft’s No. 8 pick. He has 12 starts, four wins, two 300-yard games and a 59.6% completion rate in his career. Fair or not, the decision clock on his future is already ticking. So far, Penix has done nothing to justify picking up his fifth-year option, much less offering him a long-term deal. There’s still a lot of optimism in the building that he can, but he’s got to beat out Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job first. – Josh Kendall

Ravens: Roquan Smith, MLB

The obvious answer is quarterback Lamar Jackson, but enough has already been said or written about his contract situation and desire to bounce back from an injury-plagued season. Let’s talk more about Smith. He’s coming off a season where the defense he leads struggled mightily and he finished without a sack or interception for the first time in his career. His 130 tackles represented his lowest total since 2019, when he played just 12 games. Smith turns 30 in April. Cutting him next offseason would create $20 million in salary-cap savings. He needs a big year to silence the talk that he’s on the decline. – Jeff Zrebiec

Bills: Keon Coleman, WR

Coleman conceded the fact this spring: “For me, it’s make it or break it. You’re (bad), you might not be here. Simple as that.” Bills owner Terry Pegula put a bull’s-eye on the receiver’s back, asserting football boss Brandon Beane didn’t want to draft Coleman 33rd overall in 2024 (one spot ahead of Ladd McConkey, the Chargers’ leading receiver since he turned pro). The Bills have spent six months trying to patch up Pegula’s gaffe by pumping Coleman’s tires. But the harsh truth is that Coleman has a reputation to overcome. He has been disciplined multiple times for tardiness, was a healthy scratch four times last year and has averaged just 2.6 receptions for 36.9 yards with eight TDs in 26 career games. – Tim Graham

Panthers: Xavier Legette, WR

Bryce Young’s money is on the line as he enters his fourth season seeking a second contract. But Legette’s job is on the line. GM Dan Morgan has a history of moving on from unproductive receivers, and Legette could be the next to go. Unlike Terrace Marshall and Jonathan Mingo, Legette was one of Morgan’s draft picks (32nd in 2024), and the Panthers still hope he isn’t a bust. Legette took steps this offseason to avoid the hamstring problems that have plagued him. But he needs to be better all-around after getting passed by Jalen Coker last season as WR2 behind Tetairoa McMillan. – Joe Person

Bears: Rome Odunze, WR

Selected eight picks after quarterback Caleb Williams, Odunze has shown so much promise, but his sophomore NFL season was marred by a foot injury and uncharacteristic drops. He has said his “new normal” is getting used to his foot following the fracture, which sent shudders through the Bears fan base. If Odunze can put it all together and be the team’s No. 1 receiver, he – like his quarterback – would be in line for a massive payday. The Bears haven’t given a multiyear contract extension to a receiver they drafted since Earl Bennett in 2011. – Kevin Fishbain

Bengals: Myles Murphy, edge

Murphy saw his fifth-year option declined in May, but that was more due to the Dexter Lawrence acquisition changing the math. Those paying attention last year saw Murphy’s second half blossom into the player the Bengals thought they were drafting in the first round in 2023. Playing at that same level – if not better with Lawrence drawing doubles next to him – would have him hitting the free-agent market with a projected $20 million-plus price tag. If Murphy regresses, however, he likely lands with a prove-it deal. – Paul Dehner Jr.

Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB

All that’s at stake is the franchise’s immediate future. That’s a little bit of hyperbole, but the Browns are clearly embracing a future-based approach and probably positioning themselves to select a quarterback early in the 2027 draft. Sanders can change that part of the plan by establishing himself as a starting-quality player and leader this year. He’s going to get to play and develop even if he doesn’t initially win the job this summer, but the Browns know Deshaun Watson isn’t their future and that Sanders grabbing (and keeping) the job would open the team’s future options. Sanders had moments – both good and bad – in seven starts as a rookie, and this could be his only real chance to win a starting job. So, improvement must be noticeable and immediate. A big few months await. – Zac Jackson

Cowboys: DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Three players immediately come to mind: Overshown, LT Tyler Guyton and WR George Pickens. Overshown gets the nod because he’s in the final year of his rookie contract. Guyton will likely have another season in Dallas even if this one doesn’t go well. Pickens is likely getting paid well by the Cowboys or another team in free agency next year. Overshown doesn’t have that type of job security. When healthy, he’s easily Dallas’ best linebacker. But significant knee injuries have caused him to miss 32 games over the last three seasons. A strong, full season likely leads to a quality new deal. But if he’s unable to stay on the field, Overshown could be left with underwhelming contract offers. – Jon Machota

Broncos: Riley Moss, CB

The easy answer here would be to say Bo Nix, the third-year quarterback who could position himself as a slam-dunk candidate for a mammoth contract extension if he puts together another strong season. But Moss is the more intriguing answer to this question. The 2023 third-round pick and starter for the Broncos the past two seasons is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is a reliable presence for the Broncos in an unenviable outside role opposite Pat Surtain II, one that invites constant targets. If Moss can clean up some of the penalty issues that have plagued him the past two seasons, he could be looking at a major payday – be it in the form of an in-season extension from the Broncos or during free agency next spring. – Nick Kosmider

Lions: Kerby Joseph, S

Joseph signed a four-year, $86 million contract extension in April 2025, on the heels of an All-Pro season. But after missing 11 games with a knee injury – one that Dan Campbell said the organization won’t have an update on until training camp – there are reasons to be concerned about the investment. If the knee injury is indeed chronic in nature, it could force the Lions to explore their options after 2026. The Lions would love nothing more than for Joseph to return to form, but it makes the upcoming season a crucial one for the ballhawking safety. – Colton Pouncy

Packers: Jordan Morgan, LT

Morgan, the Packers’ 2024 first-round pick, started at left tackle for Arizona in college and said shortly after arriving in Green Bay that he wanted to prove he could be an NFL left tackle, too, despite questions about his arm length. Through two seasons, he hasn’t played a meaningful snap at left tackle and instead shuffled between three other spots on the offensive line. He’ll finally get his chance this season to protect Jordan Love’s blind side, and the Packers’ Super Bowl chances might hinge on his ability to do so. – Matt Schneidman

Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB

The Texans made Stroud the second pick of the 2023 draft, and he has helped his team reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. However, he has yet to help them get over the hump, and pressure continues to mount. Last season, the Texans had a championship-caliber defense, but Stroud’s postseason struggles cost the team a chance to advance to the AFC championship game, and possibly the Super Bowl. While Houston did pick up Stroud’s fifth-year option this spring, the lack of playoff success has given the Texans pause in awarding the quarterback a long-term contract extension. Instead, they’re taking a wait-and-see approach. The Texans need to see more from him this season before committing to him for the long term and making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. If Stroud can finally take his team on a deep postseason run, he could quiet all of the doubts about his future. – Mike Jones

Colts: Daniel Jones, QB

The Colts were so desperate to retain Jones in free agency that they placed the transition tag on him before awarding him a two-year, $88 million contract with $50 million guaranteed at signing. Keep in mind, Jones only appeared in 13 games last year due to a fractured left fibula, which he played through, and a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon. If Jones, who’s on track to start in Week 1, can’t stay healthy again or his hot start from last year proves to be a fluke, then the Colts’ cycle of quarterback purgatory continues. – James Boyd

Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR

The 23-year-old receiver had a forgettable debut season with coach Liam Coen, catching 48 passes for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. That’s a nightmarish output compared to the 87 catches, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns from his rookie season in 2024, especially as the Jaguars’ offense improved across the board around him. Thomas, a first-round pick under the previous regime, fell behind receivers Parker Washington and trade-deadline acquisition Jakobi Meyers down the stretch. With Travis Hunter likely to generate more usage and a reliance on tight ends, Thomas needs to find a way to make himself more consistently impactful. – Jeff Howe

Chiefs: Rashee Rice, WR

From outside appearances, Rice desperately needs a second NFL contract. His poor off-field choices have dragged the Chiefs through multiple years of negative headlines, and with that, he’s also racked up legal bills and lawsuits that cost him millions of dollars. It’s why 2026 is so critical for Rice, who is in the last year of his rookie deal. If he can stay out of trouble and perform at previous levels, then Rice has the opportunity to cash in as a top free agent at a premium position. His production – and behavior – will determine whether that comes to fruition. – Jesse Newell

Raiders: Kirk Cousins, QB

The Raiders appear to have a clear plan at quarterback in place in both the short and long term as Cousins is in line to start the year before No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza eventually succeeds him. The 37-year-old should hope that transition is amicable for the sake of his career. Cousins’ two years with the Falcons weren’t the tidiest, and if inconsistent play follows him to Las Vegas, his 15th season could be his last chance to contribute. – Sam Warren

Chargers: Khalil Mack, edge

Mack returned to the Chargers on a one-year deal for 2026. He turned 35 in February. At this stage of his career, Mack has garnered virtually every personal accolade imaginable. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year. Team success is the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame résumé. It’s the only reason he continues to play at this age. Mack has yet to win a playoff game in his career. He has mulled retirement numerous times over the past four years. This could be his last shot at finally earning that postseason win – and a Super Bowl ring. – Daniel Popper

Rams: Puka Nacua, WR

It might be strange to think of the reigning league leader in receptions as facing a make-or-break season, but that is the case for Nacua and his place on the Rams. For as electric as he was last season, Nacua created distractions off the field: the streamers he attempted to sneak into the Rams’ facility, the fine he paid for criticizing NFL officials twice, the antisemitic dance he performed on the live stream for which he later apologized and a lawsuit he is facing now for allegedly biting a woman while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve. Nacua spent weeks this offseason in a holistic care facility to try to curb some of these issues, and the Rams are making it clear to him that he will need a pattern of strong behavior to undo the concerns in order to earn the payday that his production justifies. – Nate Atkins

Dolphins: Malik Willis, QB

I try not to take the easy answers, but this was unavoidable. How can it not be Willis? He’s got an opportunity to be the NFL’s next second-chance quarterback success story. Willis parlayed some excellent relief work in Green Bay into a starting job (and $67.5 million with $45 million guaranteed). But if he falls flat in Miami, there’s no guarantee, even with the money the team would still owe him, that he’d be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback again in 2027. No, this is his season to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. If he doesn’t, there’s a good chance he’ll just be a (very) well-compensated backup this time next year. – Jim Ayello

Vikings: Kyler Murray, QB

Every season presents opportunities for certain players to rewrite the narrative around their careers. This fall, Murray is one of those players. That’s why he signed with the Vikings, and partly why the Vikings signed him. They believe the fit will be mutually beneficial. Winning games for the Vikings – and reminding the NFL of Kevin O’Connell’s head-coaching ability with quarterbacks – would rewire the conversation about Murray and set him up for a massive free-agent deal next spring. The Vikings didn’t spoon-feed their complex system to Murray in OTAs. They believe he is more than intelligent enough to handle it. He’ll enter training camp with a chance to establish himself as a starter and begin the process of changing the way he has been viewed. – Alec Lewis

Patriots: A.J. Brown, WR

Brown essentially forced his way out of Philadelphia to head to his preferred team with his preferred coach and an ascending MVP candidate at quarterback. He’s joining a team that was in the Super Bowl last season. If this doesn’t go well, a lot of fingers could be left pointing at Brown. He has a lot on the line to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank and can help a Patriots passing attack that was arguably already the NFL’s best a year ago. – Chad Graff

Saints: Chris Olave, WR

As of now, Olave walks into training camp without a contract extension, entering the final year on his rookie deal. There’s an expectation that this should happen before the start of the 2026 campaign. Once a deal occurs, all eyes will be on the receiver as he’s clearly the top option for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Olave is coming off his best season with the Saints last year with 100 receptions, 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. He’ll need to maintain that pace, and stay healthy, to live up to a hefty payday. – Larry Holder

Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB

The Giants listened to trade calls on Thibodeaux this offseason, but elected to keep the No. 5 pick from the 2022 draft when the offers were underwhelming. Thibodeaux was available because the Giants traded for Brian Burns in 2024 and drafted Abdul Carter in 2025. Thibodeaux is set to earn $14.75 million on his fifth-year option as a backup. Though he won’t start, Thibodeaux will have opportunities to rush the passer. If he produces an 11.5-sack season like he did in 2023, a monster payday awaits. If he struggles in a reduced role, he could be headed for a prove-it deal in free agency. – Dan Duggan

Jets: Geno Smith, QB

It feels fitting that possibly Smith’s last chance at establishing himself as a worthy starting quarterback is coming back with the team that drafted him. The Jets have their eye on the 2027 draft. Smith is only under contract for one year and at minimal cost (to the Jets, at least). If Smith can play the way he did at his best in Seattle, he can extend his career as a starter for another couple of seasons – maybe even as a bridge for the Jets in 2027. If he plays as he did in Las Vegas last year, this might be his last shot as a starting quarterback in the NFL. – Zack Rosenblatt

Eagles: Jalen Hurts, QB

It might seem ridiculous to suggest a Super Bowl MVP has the most on the line, but this has less to do with what Hurts accomplished and more to do with what’s ahead. The Eagles overhauled their offense by hiring OC Sean Mannion, giving Hurts a new play caller entering the season every year in his career. Unlike 2024, a change was made this time because of the offense’s underachievement. If it struggles again, it’s unlikely the Eagles keep looking at the play calling as the fix. The guaranteed money remaining on Hurts’ contract is waning, and he’s no longer among the top 10 in the NFL for highest-paid players at his position. There will soon need to be another decision about Hurts’ long-term future with the franchise. He’s answered the bell throughout his career, and he has the hardware to show for it. But the offense must play better – and the quarterback is a big part of it. – Zach Berman

Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR

The Steelers had hoped Roman Wilson would take a leap in Year 2 to be part of the answer at WR2. However, his connection with Aaron Rodgers was inconsistent, and by the end of 2025, the former Michigan receiver slid down the depth chart, leapfrogged by late-season additions Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen. Wilson ended 2025 as a healthy scratch in four of the final five games. He’s been working hard this offseason to fine tune his route running and enters a pivotal third season with a prime opportunity. As the Steelers transition from Arthur Smith’s tight end-centric offense to Mike McCarthy’s scheme, the use of 11 personnel will skyrocket and could turn the WR3 into a starter rather than a rotational piece. – Mike DeFabo

49ers: Nick Bosa, edge

Bosa is coming off his third knee surgery – and the second ACL injury to the same knee – and is being asked to carry the 49ers’ pass rush while mentoring young players Mykel Williams and Romello Height. It seems like the 49ers will still add a veteran edge player to help Bosa (after Bryce Huff suddenly retired). The return of Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle from injuries is a big reason this team has Super Bowl aspirations. Bosa, who turns 29 in October, is also going to need a new contract after this season, as the five-year deal he signed in 2023 has a $54.9 million salary-cap hit in 2027. If Bosa can show that he is still one of the best speed-to-power rushers in the NFL, the 49ers will be in for a successful season and Bosa in for another huge payday. – Vic Tafur

Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB

Charbonnet is coming off a season with career highs on the ground across the board. With Kenneth Walker’s departure, Charbonnet would be a prime candidate to take over the backfield in Seattle in the final year of his rookie contract. However, Charbonnet is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last postseason and could take some time to hit his stride in 2026, while also facing competition from Jadarian Price, whom the Seahawks drafted in the first round in April. – Saad Yousuf

Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, QB

It was an eventful offseason for Mayfield, who became a father for the second time, toasted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at their Madison Square Garden wedding and hit the Dougie at the American Century Championship. But it’s what he didn’t do that has Bucs fans worried: sign a contract extension. He’s in the final year of a three-year, $100 million deal, and while there have been negotiations, Mayfield has said they will stop once training camp begins. Mayfield, 31, is the 16th-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with an AAV of $33 million. A dozen quarterbacks average $50 million or more, and it’s likely it will take that kind of deal to get him to commit. Mayfield didn’t have his best season in 2025, but he played with many injuries. If he can perform more like he did in 2024, he is likely to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid players. – Dan Pompei

Titans: JC Latham, RT

The 2024 draft’s No. 7 pick did not flourish under Bill Callahan’s tutelage. He did not react well to the move from right to left tackle, even though Callahan was certain he could make the transition after playing on the right side for Nick Saban at Alabama. He did not break out as hoped after moving to right tackle in 2025, though he did take a modest step forward. This is a critical third season for Latham, playing for a new coaching staff. The Titans already are looking at the likelihood of trying again to draft a long-term left tackle – Dan Moore Jr. is a temporary solution – and they’ve got real problems if Latham doesn’t solidify himself on the right side in 2026. – Joe Rexrode

Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB

The real answer is head coach Dan Quinn, who has turned to two first-year coordinators when his future in Washington may depend on a winning season. But this is a players-only list, and although this player is only a year removed from being the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, he inherently faces the most pressure on Washington’s roster. The Commanders haven’t wavered in their belief in Daniels, and he’s given them little reason to do so. But should he have another injury-riddled season or look wholly unlike the player he was in 2024, there undoubtedly will be comparisons to Robert Griffin III or questions about whether he’s the franchise’s long-term answer at QB. But another solid season from Daniels, and especially one with a playoff berth, would reaffirm his place among the league’s top QBs and all but guarantee him a massive second contract. (I’m betting on the latter.) – Nicki Jhabvala