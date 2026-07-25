Programs bring shade to Spokane neighborhoods

Professional pet sitters Robyn Ball and Darcy Crowley take labradoodle Molly for a walk on Walnut Avenue in the Spokane Valley. Here the street is shaded by old locust trees that lower the temperature of the surrounding homes and help preserve the asphalt paving on the street. (Pat Munts/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

We don’t have air conditioning in our 1984 house and we don’t need it. We have tall pines to the south and west of the house that keep it cool. We close the house up during the day and put a couple of box fans in the windows at night. We are lucky because there are a lot of people in Spokane that don’t have the luxury of shade trees to protect their houses and neighborhoods.

It’s a proven fact that shade trees cool neighborhoods and as our summers get hotter, access to shade is becoming more important and critical to enhance community health and well-being. Beyond creating shade, planting trees also enhances property values by up to 12%, preserves street paving infrastructure, lowers energy costs, wildlife habitat, cleaner air and beautiful landscapes.

Heat is a serious concern for Spokane neighborhoods that lack mature trees. In 2022, the Gonzaga University Center for Climate, Water and the Environment created neighborhood heat island maps that mapped out the hottest neighborhoods in the city. They found that parts of West Central, Emerson/Garfield, East Central, northeast Spokane and downtown were the hottest while the South Hill with its heavy, mature tree cover was up to 14 degrees cooler. That’s a huge disparity that needs to be addressed.

Enter the SpoCanopy and CoolCanopy programs that have teamed up to plant free shade trees around city and county residents’ homes. The SpoCanopy program is a partnership between the Lands Council and the Spokane Urban Forestry Department that plants trees in parking strips of residential homes in neighborhoods that lacked tree canopy. The CoolCanopy program is a partnership between the Spokane Conservation District and the Lands Council that plants shade trees in any Spokane County resident’s yard.

The program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Forest Service and the Environmental Protection Administration that requires planting at least 500 trees a year between 2024 and 2028. “We’ve already planted over 1,000 trees this year,” said Matt Stewart, stewardship coordinator for the Spokane Conservation District.

“Both programs have the same goal of cooling urban environments and use the same species of trees,” said Justyce Brant, the Lands Council Urban Forestry Program director.

Any Spokane city or county resident can sign up for a free tree. If you want a tree planted in your parking strip, contact the SpoCanopy program. If you want a tree for your backyard, contact the CoolCanopy program.

After you sign up, the programs will send inspectors to your property to evaluate the site and make recommendations on the best tree. The CoolCanopy program site inspectors are interns in the Natural Resource Apprenticeship Program with the Spokane Conservation District and are working on their applied science degrees through Spokane Community College before they go into natural resources careers.

After the weather cools in the fall, the interns and other volunteers will return and plant the trees. After planting, the resident is asked to water and care for the tree to keep it healthy.

The tree species available for planting have been selected to do well in our climate. Choices include eastern redbud, Kentucky coffee tree, silver linden, gingko and native species of chokecherry and serviceberry. While the applicant for the tree can choose which one they want, their final choice will be determined by their site particulars. The trees available for planting aren’t wimpy by any means. “These trees are 6 to 8 feet tall and would be around $300 or more if purchased at a nursery,” Stewart said.

To help you learn how to care for your tree, the Spokane Conservation District will be offering workshops starting in September. The workshop schedule will be posted on their website. To get quick notification of the workshop schedule, sign up for their newsletter and notifications.

Not ready to plant a tree? The programs are scheduled to continue through 2028. Species varieties may vary each year.