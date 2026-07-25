This day in history: Widespread labor unrest rocked the region

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The summer of 1976 was “the worst season of labor unrest” in the Inland Northwest in decades, according to a federal labor negotiator.

Nearly 7,000 workers were on strike throughout the region, including the following:

500 miners at the Sunshine Mining Co. in Kellogg, Idaho.

2,000 workers belonging to the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council at the Hanford Atomic Works.

About 1,600 members of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 598 were picketing Washington Public Power Supply System projects in Richland, and another 2,400 construction workers were “observing the picket lines.”

Several other smaller strikes had yet to be resolved.

A federal negotiator said rampant inflation was one of the causes of the unrest. Workers were asking for wages to catch up with inflation, but employers had been hit with higher costs for materials and overhead.

From 1926: A feast at the Davenport Hotel was the day’s highlight at the second annual National Indian Congress.

Tribal leaders gave speeches expressing their thanks for the congress.

“The white people are receiving us as half way their brothers,” one tribal leader said. “They invite us to come up higher. They will give us the other half of equality if we act right.”

Yet all was not apparently well in the second year of the congress. A reporter noted that the Indians in the banquet hall “were mostly silent.”

As it turned out, tribal leaders had become suspicious that the National Indian Congress was a publicity ploy for Spokane boosters and not very useful for the tribes. Nobody said so at the time, but this would be the final National Indian Congress in Spokane.