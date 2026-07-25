This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Ransom: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

3. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. “The Country Road Murders: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

5. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

6. “The Goal (Collector’s Edition),” Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

7. “The Legacy (Collector’s Edition),” Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

8. “The Romance Revival,” Christina Lauren (Gallery)

9. “Love You More: A Novel,” Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

10. “The Shampoo Effect: A Novel,” Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

Nonfiction

1. “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World,” Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper)

3. “The Risk Worth Taking: A Story of Breaking Free and Trading for a Life You Love,” Teri Ijeoma (Frederick Douglass)

4. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling,” Frank Miller (Saga)

6. “Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World,” Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)

7. “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” JD Vance (Harper)

8. “Courage Can Save US: Ten Extraordinary Americans and the Fight for Our Future,” Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

9. “Cancel Me If You Can,” Dave Portnoy (Gallery)

10. “The Land and Its People: Essays,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)