This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Ransom: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)
2. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)
3. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)
4. “The Country Road Murders: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
5. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)
6. “The Goal (Collector’s Edition),” Elle Kennedy (Bloom)
7. “The Legacy (Collector’s Edition),” Elle Kennedy (Bloom)
8. “The Romance Revival,” Christina Lauren (Gallery)
9. “Love You More: A Novel,” Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
10. “The Shampoo Effect: A Novel,” Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)
Nonfiction
1. “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World,” Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper)
3. “The Risk Worth Taking: A Story of Breaking Free and Trading for a Life You Love,” Teri Ijeoma (Frederick Douglass)
4. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)
5. “Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling,” Frank Miller (Saga)
6. “Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World,” Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)
7. “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” JD Vance (Harper)
8. “Courage Can Save US: Ten Extraordinary Americans and the Fight for Our Future,” Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)
9. “Cancel Me If You Can,” Dave Portnoy (Gallery)
10. “The Land and Its People: Essays,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)