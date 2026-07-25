Tyler Bremner dominates on the mound for Tri-City; Dust Devils down Spokane Indians 12-2 | NWL baseball

Tyler Bremner “put it all together” for Tri-City on Saturday, showing the promise of his lofty draft status. So did his offense.

The 22-year-old righty dominated for five innings, Matt Coutney clubbed a three-run home run, and the Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 12-2 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The Dust Devils (14-15) have taken four straight from the Indians (16-13).

Bremner, the Los Angeles Angels’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) out of UC Santa Barbara in the 2025 MLB draft, allowed one run on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

The five innings for Bremner matched a career high. He entered play with an 0-4 record and a 4.70 ERA in 12 starts.

Indians starter Yuma Herrera got into hot water in the first inning, with little of it to do with his pitching. With one down, Johan Macias lined one to center and Roldy Brito raced back for the catch, but it hit off the heel of his glove and fell to the ground for a two-base error.

Macias went to third on a wild pitch and Harold Coll walked on two close pitches, then lefty swinging Coutney singled through the hole on the left side to plate the game’s first run. Ryan Nicholson, another lefty, followed by lacing one down the third base line for an RBI double.

Peter Burns then bounced one to first for the potential third out of the inning, but it went off the glove of Tanner Thach for a two-base error and both runs scored to make it 4-0. Burns went to third on a wild pitch and David Merson walked to put runners at the corners and pitching coach Blaine Beatty came out to help Herrera reset.

No. 9 hitter Gage Harrelson walked to load the bases, but Jorge Ruiz struck out to finally bring the top of the first to a close.

The Indians got one back in the bottom half when Brito doubled then went to third and scored on consecutive groundouts.

It didn’t get any better for Herrera in the second. Macias and Coll hit back-to-back singles, then Coutney hit one through the stiff breeze blowing in from right over the wall in right center for a three-run homer, his seventh of the season, and a 7-1 lead.

The hit parade continued for Tri-City in the third with Harrelson doubling down the left field line and scoring on a single by Ruiz. Herrera issued a pair of walks to load the bases, then manager Tom Sutaris called on reliever Hunter Omlid.

A run scored on a fly out, but Omlid got two quick outs to get out of the inning without further damage.

All told, Herrera (1-3) allowed nine runs – six earned – over 21/3 innings on seven hits and six walks with two wild pitches and three strikeouts.

Tri-City added single runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to make it 12-1.

Thach gave the home crowd of 6,047 something to cheer about with two outs in the ninth when he launched a solo home run off the digital scoreboard in right center field, his fourth in High-A this season.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.