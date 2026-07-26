A Grip on Sports: Yes, there are thoughts about the M’s again today but a handful of other subjects as well

A GRIP ON SPORTS • One of these days we’ll stop harping on the Mariners. Their so-far underachieving 2026 season. The need for a spark. A big spark. Is today the day? Maybe.

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• Maybe not. Considering we spent some time last night trying to figure out a way the M’s could just pitch Bryan Woo in T-Mobile.

They have six starters, right? And possibly their best starting pitcher is still in the minors. There has to be a way to leave Woo, who is 6-0 at T-Mobile and 1-7 on the road, in Seattle, right? And guarantee him two starts each homestand at a place opponents are hitting .167 against him (instead of the .304 they rake him for in their ballparks)?

Sorry, there doesn’t seem to be a way to make that work. However, after last night’s 7-1 loss in Texas, we’re sure Jerry Dipoto’s analytic guys are running computer programs trying to get it done. They already threw shade toward one coach and then threw him out the door.

• Enough of that. For today anyway. How about something positive? The Sounders almost won. Yep, the most-consistent winning franchise in the Northwest is relegated these days to the “almost-won” category. The role of battlers. Played-hard dudes. Had-a-shot guys.

Juice boxes and orange slices anyone?

Saturday night they were in Philadelphia. To face the Union. Take a look at the MLS standings and you’ll find the Union. But you have to scroll down. And down some more. Entering the contest, Philadelphia had an MSL-worst 10 points in 16 matches. But thanks to the Sounders’ continuing stretch of ineptitude, the Union have 13 points this morning. And handed Atlanta the worst-in-the-league crown.

Seattle? Five consecutive losses have derailed its season. Put the Sounders in the playoff danger zone. Wasted all the goodwill built up early in the season and through the World Cup break.

Good times.

• OK, there are some good times happening around the region. The WNBA All-Star Game last night featured something that hasn’t happened since 2022. And it was a Storm player, Dominique Malonga, who did it. A dunk.

In traffic? Ah, no. Not in a typical defense-is-discouraged pro basketball All-Star Game. With a 129-122 final score.

• The best time, however, was probably had by the fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the Seahawks’ first preseason practice. The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, to be precise. And positive.

A large majority of last year’s title winning team is back. But it’s a new year. A new team. A new challenge (ask AI about, Rams, L.A., and Garrett, Myles, then sit back and see how it gushes over the result).

Can it only be a half year or so since one of the best runs in Northwest pro history ended, what with the Sounders winning the Leagues Cup in August, the Mariners coming within a game of making their first World Series in October and the Hawks’ raising the Lombardi in February?

Not to be Joe Downer here but the first two have backslid into near-oblivion. C’mon Hawks. The area is counting on you.

• Three players will be inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame today in Cooperstown, N.Y. Three really good players. But were they great? The best of the best? Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be a prerequisite. And hasn’t been for a long time. With that in mind, it is just fine Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones earned election. Carlos Beltrán? If you allow us to hold our noise and plug our ears (so we don’t hear the trash cans banging), we are also are OK with his election by the writers. He was a very good hitter for a long time.

Jeff Kent? A really good hitter, helped by having Barry Bonds hitting in front of him with the Giants. Awful in the field. Did little to nothing on the bases.

Kent never received even half of the votes on the writers’ ballots. But thanks to the do-over committee, known officially as the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, 16 members were able to either overturn a wrong or commit a travesty (you pick), electing him to the Hall this year.

Honestly, though, it’s well past time to worry about who is inducted into our national pastime’s Hall of Fame. We stopped getting mad about it in 2019, when Harold Baines was elected by the do-over committee.

• Speaking of Hall of Famers, one of our favorites was a third baseman with a unique swing and many connections to Spokane.

George Brett was the antithesis of the current players populating MLB rosters. A line-drive hitter who drove the ball from gap-to-gap. Contact was crucial. Home runs? If they happened, they happened. But hitting the ball – hard – where it was pitched was the goal.

His older brother Bobby is a Spokane legend, head of Brett Sports, owner of the Indians and Chiefs for four decades. Another older brother, Ken, spent the last years of his life here as well.

George was, and still is, the best hitter to ever wear a Kansas City Royals’ uniform. But he is no longer the team’s all-time home run leader.

Saturday afternoon in Detroit, Salvador Perez hit his 318th for the franchise, dropping George into second place for the first time in 40 years.

Perez will be a Hall of Famer, probably five years after his last contract expires next season. After all, he was the American League’s best catcher for at least 10 years, led the Royals to a World Series title – he was the MVP, one of only seven catchers to win the award – and was just as good behind the plate as he was at it. He’ll be in Cooperstown in August for sure.

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WSU: If you have any interest in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, you can thank a Cougar. Theo Lawson has this story on Albert Hall, the co-founder of the league and a 1991 graduate of Washington State University’s Murrow School of Communication. It’s worth your time. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, we linked Jon Wilner’s mailbag yesterday when it ran in the Mercury News. It is available on this website today. And we link it once more. … Fresno State kept one of the San Joaquin Valley’s best players home. … In basketball news, the starting roster cost for a successful Division I men’s team this upcoming season? It seems to be about $10 million. … Fresno State’s men are headed to the Bahamas for a summer trip. … Colorado State believes a healthy, slimmed down veteran will play a big role this season. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, preseason football camps are about to open everywhere, including Colorado. … And Utah, which is under new management. … And Arizona, with a new-look receiving corps. … In basketball news, an Arizona State men’s player is ready to return from injury.

Gonzaga: Theo had a story yesterday about Joe Few becoming a graduate assistant at Arizona State for former Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett. The news is now available out of Phoenix as well. … LeBron James is giving the 76ers a deal for his talents this season. So much so, multiple college players will take home more income than him this season. One of them, according to The Athletic, is GU’s Massamba Diop, the post transfer from ASU.

EWU and Idaho: The Big Sky media days have included something fun in recent years. A youth clinic. This year’s event was held yesterday at North Central High. Madison McCord was in attendance. He has this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana’s conference Hall of Fame inductee this year is Michael Ray Richardson. The transformative basketball star is no longer with us but is a deserving as anyone in the Hall. … UC Davis is expected to be one of the better FCS teams once again.

Indians: Spokane has hit a bit of a lull, having lost four consecutive games to visiting Tri-City. The latest? A 12- rout Saturday night at Avista. Dave Nichols was there and has this story. The series concludes this afternoon.

Velocity: On the other end of the spectrum, we give you the Velocity. The men’s USL League One club won for the fourth consecutive time, topping visiting Fort Wayne 3-1 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Seahawks: Yep, it was opening day in Renton. The players and fans interacted. The coaches spoke. The media watched. And we have a lot to pass along, beginning with Dave Boling’s column on how the franchise seems once again grounded in doing whatever it takes to win. … Devon Witherspoon took part in practice, Nick Emmanwori, of course, did not. His timetable to return is fluid. … Don’t forget. The Hawks are on “Hard Knocks” this August.

Sounders: Seattle is on a five-match losing streak. A 1-0 Saturday night loss in Philadelphia, the MLS’ worst team (by record) pushed it there.

Kraken: Does the franchise have a perception problem among the NHL’s players?

Mariners: Woo’s road woes are really weird. So was something A.J. Pierzynski said on the Fox broadcast last night. With the M’s down 5-1 in the fifth, he tried to get us to believe Woo had battled and kept Seattle in the game. Has he seen the M’s offense recently? Five runs is a bridge too far. And, by the way, giving up five earned runs in five innings works out to a 9.00 earned run average. That’s even higher than Woo’s 6.52 road ERA.

Reign: The backup goaltender is never needed. Until they are. Seattle needs its right now and she’s been playing well.

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• The M’s are no longer in second place in the American League West. Saturday’s lethargic loss dropped them to third behind the Rangers and the Astros. How did Paul Simon term it? Oh, yes. Slip-sliding away. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service