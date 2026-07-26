Apartment fire in Spokane Valley guts building and spreads to nearby trees

An apartment fire in Spokane Valley burned through five floors and spread to nearby trees Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the Eagle Rock apartments on Mansfield Avenue off Pines Road.

Patrick Erickson, of the Spokane Valley Fire Department, said the fire burned through all five stories of Building 8, and part of the building’s roof was seen collapsing. A Facebook post from the department said 60 people assisted with the fire.

Firefighters said they extinguished most of the fire, with small flames still coming from inside the building later in the afternoon. The building is at risk of collapsing, the Facebook post said.

Nathen Wilks, a resident in the building across from the fire, said he hurried home after a Facebook post notified him of the fire. He stood under the shade with a pet carrier as he awaited clearance to enter his building and grab his two cats.

“It’s stressful, but not my building, thankfully,” he said.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources stepped in to battle the nearby vegetation fire it sparked.

People are advised to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.