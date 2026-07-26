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Boat crash kills Coeur d’Alene man in Kootenai County

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By Megan Howard meganh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5401

A Coeur d’Alene man is dead after he and one other were ejected from a boat that crashed Saturday on the Coeur d’Alene River, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release. 

About 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the  the sheriff’s office marine deputies responded to a boat crash involving two occupants on the Coeur d’Alene River near Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho, the release said.

According to the release, the boat crashed and overturned, ejecting its occupants into the river.

Nearby boaters helped one occupant who surfaced after the crash; the second occupant, 49-year-old Matthew C. Cross, of Coeur d’Alene,  was missing until his body was found by the sheriff’s office dive team in the water, the release said. 

The crash is under investigation . Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.