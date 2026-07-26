Cool Critters: Casting light on the secretive, big-mouthed poorwill

By Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

As any birder will tell you, the best time to observe birds is early morning. But to get a glimpse of the delightfully weird-looking common poorwill, you’ll have to be a night owl.

Denizens of darkness, poorwills inhabit the semiarid landscapes of Eastern Washington that include scattered shrubs and sagebrush and open grassland with rocky outcroppings. Roughly the size of a robin, it is the smallest member of the nightjar family that includes the common nighthawk and whip-o-will.

This small, bug-eyed bird is covered in cryptic brown and gray feathers. A tiny beak pokes out from its squat, flat head, which, when opened, reveals a massive, frog-like mouth. After dark, that big mouth goes to work.

Poorwills typically perch on the ground or low tree branches to watch for low-flying insects and catch them in flight. The bird flutters upward and opens its mouth, sucking in moths, beetles and grasshoppers – whole – with the swiftness of a vacuum cleaner.

“Their large mouths enable them to swallow insects up to 1.6 inches long,” the Cornell Lab of Ornithology says on its website.

Poorwills are fairly common in our region but spotting one can be a challenge. Besides having a nocturnal lifestyle, they’re notoriously difficult to see even in daylight. Their “dead-leaf patterned plumage blends seamlessly with the dirt, rocks and scrubland where they spend their time,” according to the Cornell Lab.

Nonetheless, a repeated high-pitched “poor-will” call for which the bird is named may alert you of its presence. Contrary to popular belief, owls aren’t the only birds that call in darkness.

Better yet, you could try the eyeshine approach.

“The thing you have to look for is their eyes,” said Spokane birder and photographer Tom Munson. “It’s about the only way to find them.”

Like all nightjars, poorwills’ eyes shine in the dark when cast with the beam of headlights, a headlamp or flashlight. Similar to cats and raccoons, a membrane called the tapetum lucidum is located behind their retinas that captures light and reflects it back. This produces bright eyeshine while also providing them with superior night vision.

It was shortly after midnight when Munson saw the glow of two eyes in the arc of his headlights as he drove a quiet gravel road north of Davenport.

“It was sitting on real fine sand, probably waiting for moths or any other flying insects,” he said.

Because sudden or loud movements will scare poorwills away, Munson got out of his car and moved nimbly toward the night-loving bird, snapping pictures along the way. One of them appears in today’s column.

Methodically driving gravel roads on clear late nights to catch the eyeshine of a small, motionless bird is a challenge, Munson acknowledges, but it’s also rewarding.

After all, good birding doesn’t stop at sundown.

“Poorwills are cool little birds,” he said.