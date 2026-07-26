Cooper Kupp wows and other observations from Seahawks training camp

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Day 2 of Seahawks training camp for a team trying to repeat as Super Bowl champs began with a speech from coach Mike Macdonald in which he referenced one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time, and was highlighted by a catch in practice from a veteran player showing he still has it after a decade in the league.

Here’s a look at those items and more in our daily observations from camp.

Kupp wows anew

The Seahawks were still in no-pads and no-contact mode during the five-day acclimatization period mandated by league rules.

That didn’t mean there weren’t still a few highlight-reel plays. Most notable was a one-handed, diving catch by 33-year-old, 10-year veteran receiver Cooper Kupp, who laid out to reel in a pass from Sam Darnold in traffic near the sideline during a seven-on-seven session.

“That’s Cooper Kupp for you,’’ said teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Great concentration with the left-hand diving. You don’t see that often. He makes it regular and brushes it off, but it’s a spectacular play and something he has in his arsenal, still has in his arsenal.”

The play capped what was a good day for Kupp and the receiving corps overall. Kupp had another catch in the same drill two plays later while Cody White – healthy after missing the end of the 2025 season with a groin injury – also had a couple long catches.

Smith-Njigba said he feels as if the whole team is off to a good start.

“You can feel the excitement and the energy,’’ he said. “Having a great year is awesome. We want to repeat that of course, but coming in, there’s been a new energy. It’s a fresh start and we’re ready to get going and ready to take the next step as a team and a new beginning so to speak. We’re excited and juiced up to get it going.”

Macdonald’s new way to preach ‘12 as One’

Macdonald has said that the team’s goal isn’t to feel as it if is running things back in 2025 but instead is running it forward in 2026.

In other words, this is a new year and a new team.

As such, Macdonald is using training camp to reinforce some philosophies that worked well for the Seahawks in 2025, notably selflessness.

That was particularly true on defense, where the Seahawks had one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, yet had no player who accumulated more than seven sacks overall. A few individual players could surely have hit double-digit sacks in a different situation but understood that team success meant even more.

Safety Julian Love told reporters after practice that Macdonald cited the Chicago Bulls of the Michael Jordan era – who won six titles in eight years – as an example of a team that learned that not worrying about individual stats and accolades can lead to more success for all.

“His team meeting was on point today, talking about the early Bulls teams, like the ’91 team and how they got over the hump,’’ Love said. “The idea of Jordan being the scoring champ for years before that, but still not getting over that hump of the (Detroit) Pistons. Him being selfless enough to dial it back a little bit and understand that ‘we’ gets the job done. When you start to play team ball that (former Bulls coach) Phil Jackson incorporated, that’s when you see the good stuff happening.

“The new little nugget he gave to us was that ‘12 as One’ is real. The more we dive into and invest into each other, the more we’ll receive out of this whole deal. It’s a cool little nugget.”

“Patty O” makes them pay

The highlight -reel play for the defense happened when linebacker Patrick O’Connell dropped into coverage and leaped to snare a pass from Darnold then raced down the sideline, the rest of the defense accompanying him as he did.

The play came during a session when the No. 1 offense was working against the No. 2 defense, the kind of play that showed how depth could be one of the biggest advantages for Seattle’s defense as it tries to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

O’Connell, for instance, typically works with the No. 2 defense at one inside linebacker spot alongside Tyrice Knight. O’Connell, who has earned the nickname “Patty O” from Macdonald, is now in his fourth year and while he’s spent most of that time on the practice squad, he ended last season on the active roster and played in all three playoff games, making a tackle in the Super Bowl.

Knight, meanwhile, is in his third year. Together, they give the Seahawks a dependable and experienced backup ILB duo behind starters Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas.

Horton gets his returns in

Second-year receiver Tory Horton is working his way back into things gradually after returning Saturday for the first time after missing the second half of last season with a shin injury.

After getting some work in team drills Saturday he appeared to work mostly to the side during the team sessions on Sunday, with the team appearing to be managing his reps early on.

Horton, though, got plenty of work early in practice returning punts.

The Seahawks, obviously, can also call on veteran Rashid Shaheed for that role.

The Seahawks acquired Shaheed via a trade after Horton was injured and his return of a punt for a 58-yard touchdown that sparked the comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in December was one of the key plays of Seattle’s season.

But with Shaheed also expected to be a big part of the offense after re-signing in the offseason to a three-year deal worth up to $51 million, the Seahawks may also want to spread the punt-return work around some and also give Horton his share of the reps.

Horton proved worthy of those during the first eight games of the season when he had nine punt returns for 238 yards including a 95-yarder for a TD against the Saints that set a Seahawks franchise record.

That made Seattle the only team in the NFL to get punt-return touchdowns from two different players in 2025 and Horton’s return could give the Seahawks an even more dynamic return game in 2026.

Notes

• Defensive lineman Leonard Williams didn’t practice but was on the sidelines, appearing to be getting a veteran’s rest day.

• Third-year linebacker/rush end Jamie Sheriff also didn’t practice for unspecified reasons.