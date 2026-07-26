Eastern Washington defenders Isaiah Perez, Jaylon Jenkins named to All-Big Sky Preseason team

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Already recognized at the national level this preseason, Eastern Washington defensive players Jaylon Jenkins and Isaiah Perez were named to the All-Big Sky Conference preseason football team announced on Sunday.

Brayden Rice, as a special teams player, was the lone member of the Idaho Vandals among the 38 named to the preseason list.

Jenkins, a redshirt junior safety, was named first-team all-conference after the Eagles’ 5-7 season in 2025. Perez, a redshirt senior defensive tackle, blocked four kicks last season, which set a new single-season record for Eastern.

Stats Perform already listed Jenkins (second team) and Perez (third team) on its All-FCS preseason teams.

Montana State, the FCS defending champion, dominated the Big Sky’s preseason teams with six selections on offense, four on defense and four more on special teams. MSU defensive back Caden Dowler was named Preseason Defensive MVP.

Other Montana State selections include quarterback Justin Lamson, running back Adam Jones and wide receiver Taco Dowler.

Montana running back Eli Gillman, who ran for 1,540 yards last season, was named Preseason Offensive MVP. He was one of three Grizzlies players named to the preseason team.

UC Davis picked up eight nominations, including the selection of twin brothers Rex Connors, at defensive back, and Porter Connors at linebacker. After earning first-team all-conference honors at the end of the 2024 season, Rex Connors was the Big Sky’s 2025 Preseason Defensive MVP. But he played just four games last season due to an injury.

Eastern Washington’s schedule this season includes a road game at UC Davis on Oct. 3 and home games at Roos Field in Cheney against Montana State on Oct. 17 and Montana on Oct. 31.

The Eagles will open their regular season at Northern Arizona on Aug. 29.

The preseason honors were announced as part of the Big Sky Football Kickoff weekend, which included a youth football clinic hosted at North Central High School on Saturday afternoon and the Big Sky Hall of Fame Induction ceremony later that night at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights.

2026 Big Sky Football Preseason MVPs

Offensive: Eli Gillman, RB, Montana

Defensive: Caden Dowler, DB, Montana State

2026 Big Sky Football Preseason All-Conference Team

QB: Justin Lamson, Montana State

RB: Eli Gillman, Montana

RB: Adam Jones, Montana State

WR: Sam Gbatu, Jr., UC Davis

WR: Taco Dowler, Montana State

WR: Chedon James, Idaho State

TE: Winston Williams, UC Davis

TE: Jeter Purdy, Northern Arizona

OL: Titan Fleischmann, Montana State

OL: Stryker Rashid, Idaho State

OL: Zaire Collier, UC Davis

OL: Jack Ziebell, Northern Colorado

OL: Braden Zimmer, Montana State

OL: Burke Mastel, Montana State

DL: Zac Crews, Montana State

DL: Isaiah Perez, Eastern Washington

DL: Bronson Childs, Idaho State

DL: Jake Mason, Montana

DL: Ezra Ekuban, Northern Colorado

DL: Rayne Mayo Jr., UC Davis

LB: Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly

LB: Peyton Wing, Montana

LB: Kenny Olson, Cal Poly

LB: Cole Taylor, Montana State

LB: Porter Connors, UC Davis

DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis

DB: Caden Dowler, Montana State

DB: Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington

DB: Tayden Gray, Montana State

DB: Drew Cofield, UC Davis

DB: Shoes Brinkley, Northern Arizona

PK: Myles Sansted, Montana State

P: Ryan Marks, Utah Tech

KR: Jabez Woods, Montana State

PR: Taco Dowler, Montana State

LS: Maddox Broughton, Northern Colorado

ST: Brayden Rice, Idaho

AP: Taco Dowler, Montana State