Eastern Washington defenders Isaiah Perez, Jaylon Jenkins named to All-Big Sky Preseason team
Already recognized at the national level this preseason, Eastern Washington defensive players Jaylon Jenkins and Isaiah Perez were named to the All-Big Sky Conference preseason football team announced on Sunday.
Brayden Rice, as a special teams player, was the lone member of the Idaho Vandals among the 38 named to the preseason list.
Jenkins, a redshirt junior safety, was named first-team all-conference after the Eagles’ 5-7 season in 2025. Perez, a redshirt senior defensive tackle, blocked four kicks last season, which set a new single-season record for Eastern.
Stats Perform already listed Jenkins (second team) and Perez (third team) on its All-FCS preseason teams.
Montana State, the FCS defending champion, dominated the Big Sky’s preseason teams with six selections on offense, four on defense and four more on special teams. MSU defensive back Caden Dowler was named Preseason Defensive MVP.
Other Montana State selections include quarterback Justin Lamson, running back Adam Jones and wide receiver Taco Dowler.
Montana running back Eli Gillman, who ran for 1,540 yards last season, was named Preseason Offensive MVP. He was one of three Grizzlies players named to the preseason team.
UC Davis picked up eight nominations, including the selection of twin brothers Rex Connors, at defensive back, and Porter Connors at linebacker. After earning first-team all-conference honors at the end of the 2024 season, Rex Connors was the Big Sky’s 2025 Preseason Defensive MVP. But he played just four games last season due to an injury.
Eastern Washington’s schedule this season includes a road game at UC Davis on Oct. 3 and home games at Roos Field in Cheney against Montana State on Oct. 17 and Montana on Oct. 31.
The Eagles will open their regular season at Northern Arizona on Aug. 29.
The preseason honors were announced as part of the Big Sky Football Kickoff weekend, which included a youth football clinic hosted at North Central High School on Saturday afternoon and the Big Sky Hall of Fame Induction ceremony later that night at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights.
2026 Big Sky Football Preseason MVPs
Offensive: Eli Gillman, RB, Montana
Defensive: Caden Dowler, DB, Montana State
2026 Big Sky Football Preseason All-Conference Team
QB: Justin Lamson, Montana State
RB: Eli Gillman, Montana
RB: Adam Jones, Montana State
WR: Sam Gbatu, Jr., UC Davis
WR: Taco Dowler, Montana State
WR: Chedon James, Idaho State
TE: Winston Williams, UC Davis
TE: Jeter Purdy, Northern Arizona
OL: Titan Fleischmann, Montana State
OL: Stryker Rashid, Idaho State
OL: Zaire Collier, UC Davis
OL: Jack Ziebell, Northern Colorado
OL: Braden Zimmer, Montana State
OL: Burke Mastel, Montana State
DL: Zac Crews, Montana State
DL: Isaiah Perez, Eastern Washington
DL: Bronson Childs, Idaho State
DL: Jake Mason, Montana
DL: Ezra Ekuban, Northern Colorado
DL: Rayne Mayo Jr., UC Davis
LB: Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly
LB: Peyton Wing, Montana
LB: Kenny Olson, Cal Poly
LB: Cole Taylor, Montana State
LB: Porter Connors, UC Davis
DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis
DB: Caden Dowler, Montana State
DB: Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington
DB: Tayden Gray, Montana State
DB: Drew Cofield, UC Davis
DB: Shoes Brinkley, Northern Arizona
PK: Myles Sansted, Montana State
P: Ryan Marks, Utah Tech
KR: Jabez Woods, Montana State
PR: Taco Dowler, Montana State
LS: Maddox Broughton, Northern Colorado
ST: Brayden Rice, Idaho
AP: Taco Dowler, Montana State