Emma Roberts marries Cody John in Idaho wedding

By KiMi Robinson USA Today

After more than four years together, Emma Roberts and Cody John have said: “I do.”

The 35-year-old “American Horror Story” alum, daughter of Kelly Cunningham and Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts, married the “In the Dark” ​and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” actor in a ceremony at a private home in Idaho on Saturday, according to Vogue.

USA Today reached out to ⁠the couple’s representatives for comment.

Emma Roberts wore a custom off-white silk chiffon Monique Lhuillier creation, ‌which helped give her the “little antique ghost ​doll” look she was striving for. The gown, which took Lhuillier nine months and nearly 1,000 hours to complete, was designed to transform throughout the evening, creating five different looks.

For the after-party, Emma ⁠Roberts donned an archival black two-piece from Lhuillier’s ‌2004 collection, featuring a ‌black corset top and layered silk organza skirt.

“I love the idea of wearing black for the after-party,” Emma Roberts ⁠told Vogue. “We love doing something that’s a little unexpected. This looks like it could be totally vintage from 100 years ‌ago, or from now.”

“He wouldn’t ‌care if I wore jeans,” the “Scream Queens” actress said of John’s reaction. “But he’s gonna definitely die for this.”

She also noted: “I’ve been married ⁠in a movie before, and I tried out wedding dresses ​for that, which feels ⁠so ​weird. So now, it’s the real deal.”

The pair went public with their relationship in August 2022, when John shared a photo of the two kissing on a boat.

Though the two ⁠have largely kept their private lives under wraps — save for birthday posts celebrating each other — after debuting their relationship, they shared their next milestone in ⁠July 2024, when they got engaged. “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ,” Emma Roberts captioned the photo.

Emma Roberts has a 5-year-old son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom she shares with ⁠ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The “Tulsa King” actor ‌and Emma Roberts recently shared insight into their ​coparenting relationship ‌when she posted photos from their trip to Universal Studios Florida ​for Rhodes’ belated fifth birthday celebrations in January.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emma Roberts marries Cody John in Idaho wedding

Reporting by KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect