Fernando Jauretche: Washington’s small claims limit hasn’t kept up with reality

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By Fernando Jauretche

I sued a large corporation in small claims court, represented myself, and won. The judge awarded me $10,000, the maximum Washington allows. It still wasn’t enough to cover what I’d lost.

My case involved vehicle damage the company’s insurer refused to take responsibility for. The repairs ran about $12,000. Filing a full civil suit and hiring a lawyer would have cost more than the case was worth, so I took them to small claims court myself. But even with a judgment in my favor, the $10,000 cap left me roughly $2,000 short of what the repairs cost me. I proved I was owed the money. The law just prevented a judgment for the full amount.

That experience left me with two thoughts. First, I was grateful a system exists where an ordinary person can stand before a judge, without an attorney, and hold a much larger organization accountable. Second, I started to wonder whether Washington’s $10,000 limit still fits the world we live in.

I don’t think it does. It’s time for Washington to raise the small claims limit to $25,000 and index it to inflation going forward.

The limit was last raised in 2019. Inflation alone has eroded much of its value since then – $10,000 in 2019 is worth closer to $12,500 today. But inflation is only part of the story. The bigger issue is that everyday disputes have gotten more expensive. Vehicle repairs, contractor work, home improvements and insurance claims – the kinds of conflicts ordinary people actually have – now routinely climb past $10,000. Washington is already behind. Tennessee and Delaware allow small claims up to $25,000, and Texas, Utah and West Virginia go up to $20,000. Raising our limit to $25,000 wouldn’t be radical. It would put Washington in line with states that have already recognized what today’s economy demands.

When a legitimate dispute lands above that ceiling, people face a bad choice. Accept less than they’re owed, or take on a complex civil lawsuit that demands time, money and legal expertise most of us don’t have. Paying an attorney to recover $15,000 or $20,000 often makes no financial sense. So people simply eat the loss.

That’s the gap small claims court is supposed to close. It’s one of the few places where a person of ordinary means can realistically go up against an organization with far deeper pockets and get a fair hearing. As the costs of everyday life rise, protecting that kind of access matters more, not less. Enforcing your rights shouldn’t require a big bank account.

Some will argue that a higher limit invites frivolous lawsuits against businesses. As a business owner myself, I see it differently.

Responsible businesses have little to fear from an accessible small claims process. A fair, efficient system rewards the companies that treat customers honestly and stand behind their work. It gives every business a reason to communicate clearly, keep good records and resolve disputes before they ever reach a courtroom.

I saw this firsthand during my own day in court. A customer had brought a claim against a local tire shop over repairs done elsewhere. But the shop had documented everything, had already offered fair compensation, and had acted professionally throughout. The judge ruled for the business. Small claims court doesn’t automatically favor consumers. It favors whomever comes prepared with the better case.

The more serious objection isn’t frivolous suits. It’s that raising the stakes to $25,000, without lawyers or formal discovery, could produce rougher outcomes on bigger dollar amounts. It’s a fair concern. But our small claims judges already navigate exactly this. They know most people in their courtroom have never been part of a legal proceeding. They’re patient with those who don’t know the procedures, they ask questions to get to the heart of a dispute, and they work to make sure both sides are genuinely heard. I came away struck by their patience and compassion, and if you’ve grown jaded about our justice system, I’d encourage you to spend an afternoon watching a few cases.

Raising the limit wouldn’t create a new legal system. It would strengthen one that already works, and works well. It would simply let small claims court keep doing its job in an economy that looks very different from the one that set the last number.

I didn’t leave small claims court frustrated. I left impressed. But even a good system needs rules that match the world around it. Washington should raise the limit, and index it, so that access to justice doesn’t keep falling behind the cost of living.

Fernando Jauretche moved to Spokane in 2018 when he bought a business that is now known as Freeform. He is on the boards of Leadership Spokane (also a graduate) and the Hub Sports Center in Liberty Lake. He’s on advisory boards for the Wishing Star foundation and Greater Spokane Inc.