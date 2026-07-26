How Gonzaga women plan to solve turnover problem in 2026-27

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Editor’s note: This is the third story in a multi-part series examining the offseason for the Gonzaga women’s basketball program.

Lisa Fortier expects her Gonzaga women’s basketball team to turn over a new leaf by committing fewer turnovers in 2026-27.

Fortier says a more savvy team will be less inclined to give opponents extra possessions.

“We have players who are one more year experienced with ballhandling and breaking pressure,” said Fortier, who is beginning her 13th season as head coach. “That’s going to be a huge part of it. The biggest thing that we’ve got going for us is we’re going to have multiple experienced ballhandlers out there at a time.”

Gonzaga is in the individual development phase of its offseason training. The Zags won’t begin to know what they collectively look like until preseason practices begin in late September.

The Zags have committed their most turnovers ever under Fortier the last two years. Two years ago, they had to replace four starters and had to do so again last year.

Difficult stretches in games where Gonzaga would commit turnovers in bunches added up to the increased mistakes and more opportunities for opponents.

Gonzaga finished with a record 598 turnovers (17.1 per game) two years ago. Last year, the Zags had 587 in one less game, but averaged 17.3 – the highest average in a season under Fortier.

The fewest turnovers committed by Fortier teams came in back-to-back seasons. In 2018-19, Gonzaga had 436 (13.2) and 451 (13.3) the following year.

Arguably the most experienced team under Fortier, the 2023-24 group of Super Seniors, tied for the second-fewest turnovers (13.3).

In 12 seasons under Fortier, the Zags have averaged 15 per game.

“We need to fully understand that we’re better when we’re sharing the basketball and when we’re taking care of the basketball,” Fortier said.

The Zags went 5-7 in games in which they committed 20 or more turnovers last year. They could have won four of those games.

Three times they equaled a season-high 26 – and, interestingly, Gonzaga could have won all three games. And none of those games involved perhaps the best opponent the Zags played, Ole Miss, which topped the Bulldogs 81-66 in the NCAA Tournament.

Three times the Zags had three-game stretches where they averaged fewer than their game average including a season-low seven followed by nine. It was the lone back-to-back stretch where the Bulldogs had single-digit turnovers. Only four times in 34 games did Gonzaga have single-digit turnovers.

Fortier offers an observation not as an excuse but reality.

“We’ve been the (least) experienced the last two years than we’ve been any other year,” she said. “The big thing with experience is you automatically have players who understand what’s going on. You have players who know where each other are going to be.”

With the loss of a starter and two others to transfer, it makes sense that the Zags’ single-game turnover average should go down this season. Absent from the roster are 5.1 turnovers a game.

The two players picked up in the transfer portal have not been turnover prone, and the incoming freshman is untested.

Maturity alone ought to help Gonzaga commit fewer mistakes. And taking some pressure off junior-to-be point guard Allie Turner, who will be starting her third year for the Zags, could make a difference. Junior transfer Teryn Gardner begins her second season at Gonzaga and senior Zeryhia Aokuso, a transfer last year who started two years at point guard at Saint Mary’s, will be asked to play point at times with Turner.

Turner was the lone Zag to play more than 1,000 minutes last season. She finished with 1,145, an average of 33.7 per game. She played one less minute per game as a starter as a true freshman.

It’s obvious Turner had the ball in her hands more than any other Zag. She still managed a positive assist-to-turnover ratio – 3.5 to 2.7.

Turner will likely play the most minutes again this season. But with more help, she won’t carry the load alone in ballhandling and decision making.

Sophomore guard Julia Wilson and junior wing/guard Christabel Osarobo add to Gonzaga’s returning experience. The Zags added depth at point guard through the transfer portal by signing senior Joceyln Medina from Denver.

“We need to be better decision makers because they (turnovers) didn’t all just come from dribbling,” Fortier said. “The ball goes to our forwards a ton and now they’re more experienced too. Now they have a little bit better idea where the ball is supposed to go or what the read is supposed to be. We’ll continue to build from there.”

Opponents committed 3.5 turnovers fewer than Gonzaga last year. And the Bulldogs forced just 7.1 steals per game.

Improved defense by Gonzaga will help offset its turnovers for sure.

It boils down to turnovers. How they’re committed isn’t a mystery and is a solvable issue. Expect Gonzaga to make strides in what slowed it down most a year ago.