Letters for Sunday, July 26

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Give Rachelle Miller a chance

My voters pamphlet and primary ballot just arrived, sadly reminding me we have an uncontested position for Spokane County District 4 Commissioner. Then a friend showed me a Facebook page for Rachelle Miller, who is running a write-in campaign to oppose Suzanne Schmidt.

For us to have a choice in the general election in November, Rachelle Miller only needs to get 1% of the votes in that race.

One look at her website convinced me we should give her a chance. She is raising her family in the same area she grew up in. She has her own business and is an independent clinical social worker. She has experience in advocacy, bureaucracy navigation and team building.

Recently the Spokane City Council passed an emergency moratorium on mega data centers in the city limits. Rachelle Miller wants the county to do the same.

The unopposed candidate’s statement in the pamphlet is nothing but generic platitudes. If we can get Rachelle Miller on the ballot, we can force her to take a stand.

Check out Rachelle Miller’s Facebook page or website.

I encourage you to write her name in, so we have a choice in November.

Dave Trimmer

Spokane Valley

STA doesn’t deserve our money

I am a Spokane Transit Authority rider at least four days a week. To and from work and additional trips. My stops are within a block or two from home depending on which of the two routes available serve my purpose. It is convenient, and, as a senior, one dollar for two hours is a bargain.

However, I am amazed at the number of those who walk on the bus and pay nothing. Zip. Zero. Nada. I understand teens pay nothing. Don’t agree with it, a quarter won’t break anyone. But free for adults? Ridiculous. Apparently, operators (aka drivers) are told by management not to question the wannabe passenger … not good public relations …. or the Union has told them it’s not their job to be a collection agent.

Now STA wants another 20 years for a 0.02% continuation tacked-on to the sales tax. As I recall STA purchased eight double-decker buses for $10 million. That’s $1.25 million per bus. They want to create 35 new lines. That means additional staff and additional coaches. A significant number of citizens do not use public transit. Those who do should have to pay something. I’m 76. I pay. Why doesn’t everyone?

Oh, I forgot: STA has a $250 million in reserve. Won’t get my vote.

Jim Bickel

Spokane

David Womack for Congress

I recently sent my mail-in ballot and voted for David Womack for U.S. Congress for 5th Congressional District where I live. Why? Because he is the most experienced and well qualified candidate in a crowded field of 11 candidates in the primary to represent the needs of the 750,000 residents of the 5th Congressional District for affordable housing, quality education, safe and clean environment and for affordable and accessible health care for all. Health care is his strong suit, and he has a lot more experience in the field of candidates, including the incumbent Congressman Michael Baumgartner who is sadly lacking.

Womack served as commander of the U.S. Air Force Hospital at nearby Fairchild Air Force Base when he was on active duty. When he retired from the Air Force as a full colonel, he could have played golf the rest of his life but instead continued to work as a civilian by becoming the CEO of rural community hospital in Colfax and a corporate healthcare vice president with Kaiser Permanente in California. Now he is active in Walla Walla, where he is retired and wants to serve again as your congressman. Because of his experience in a badly broken healthcare system, he wants to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all. He is opposed to spending valuable blood and treasure in an unnecessary war in Iran. He is for reforming ICE. He is for strong families and quality public education that will make for a healthier, safer society. He has the experience and knowledge to hit the ground running if he wins this seat in Congress.

I have met David Womack and discussed with him the real issues of people in this district. He is the real thing and is the same in public as he is in private. He is a kind and decent human being and a father and husband and has four grown children. Please join me in voting for David Womack for Congress in the 5th District. He will do us proud.

George Taylor

Spokane

Deficit hawks?

Thanks for publishing the quotations from Michael Baumgartner, Dan Newhouse and Russ Fulcher (“$95B budget to fund conflict passes House,” July 23). It is clear that their clownish remarks show them to be war hawks and voter suppression hawks, but they can hardly claim to be budget deficit hawks.

There is a statement in which these folks state that “they don’t like the fact that the budget resolution would add $95 billion to federal deficits over 10 years, without including any “offsets” to reduce the deficit by raising revenue or cutting costs in other areas.”

The hypocrisy is astounding, although perhaps it shouldn’t be considering that the GOP has a demonstrated tradition of never truly being “deficit hawks.” Baumgartner thinks the government can save money by tackling fraud. Very rich considering that these folks routinely support the most fraudulent administration in our history. Have these folks aired their support in the past for Trump’s ballroom, Reflection Pool, the arch, UFC at the White House or the “success” of DOGE? Most of these are vanity projects for the president, but the list of fraud would require many more words.

It is baffling why anyone would support these former “deficit hawks.”

David McKinney

Spokane

Data center realities

There has been a lot of discourse lately about the impending decision on a data center in our area. I encourage everyone to do some simple research on the frightening realities one will bring. Consider the insane demands for power and water foremost, then look at the pollution to our air, ground and water, noise generation and more. Realize that in almost every existing site there has been spiking power bills to homeowners, never ending noise pollution, tax breaks for the corporation ownership, land use battles and more. Our area already has concerns about our aquifer, with drought conditions in effect almost everywhere. We already are taxed to the wall for property, energy, fuel and more.

Forget the taxes, consider the insanity of further depleting our precious aquifer, adding an incessant hum to your neighborhood, trying to figure out how to pay your power bill, and the fact that the jobs generated will be mostly low end and few in number once construction is completed. Or don’t. Google a scientific paper from the University of Michigan titled “What Happens When Data Centers Come to Town?” It’s a long and frightening treatise from highly educated people, not politicians. Just say no.

Rick Waldt

Spokane

The Oaks offered excellent education

I am a parent of two daughters who graduated from the Oaks. The Oaks must have done a truly poor job enforcing their “gender identities.” One came second at Spokane Scholars for science, went to Stanford, graduated Phi Beta Kappa in chemistry, went to Harvard Business School and is now a founder of a startup with her female business partner. On the side, they promote women in manufacturing because women aren’t represented in manufacturing. The other daughter came in third for foreign languages at Spokane Scholars, went on to Washington University in St. Louis where she received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and an M.S. in Materials Science. She was usually one of only two or three women in her college classes. She is one of a very small number of women engineering packaging equipment for a manufacturing company.

While Doug Wilson may have started the classical method of teaching, it’s a teaching style not his gender values. Pete Hegseth is nowhere to be found. I kept my daughters at the Oaks because my daughter said that she felt at home there because, “I know my teachers really love me.” They would still say that today, more than 10 years later.

Heather Roy-Ting

Spokane

Kudos to Spokane’s road maintenance crews

Spokane’s City 311 access system works really well and the follow-through is outstanding. On July 18, I reported broken pavement and an adjacent pothole which was directly involved in a higher-speed bicycle crash with injuries that day. I spoke with a real person who took the information and indicated a repair crew would see to it. When I checked the location Monday afternoon, it was already fixed. Nice work, please keep it up!

Bill Alcorn

Spokane