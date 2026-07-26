Man sustains life-threatening injuries after road-rage stabbing

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries this weekend following a road-rage incident, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of a stabbing believed to be the result of a road-rage incident near North Elk Chattaroy Road and Newport Highway in Colbert about 7:25 a.m. Saturday, the news release said.

According to the release, information gathered by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives led officers to believe an argument had escalated at a nearby property before the suspect stabbed the victim and then ran from the scene.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies believe the stabbing to be an isolated event and that the suspect poses no threat to the public, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.