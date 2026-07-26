South Hill man completes marathons in all 50 states

Dan Schumacher achieved his goal of running a marathon in all 50 states. He’s also completed an Ironman Triathlon on the six continents that have one. Even more remarkable he’s done all this with a heart condition: He has one coronary artery that has an 80% blockage, another with two spots occluded 70%, and a third that is 50% blocked. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

On June 20, in Alaska, Dan Schumacher, 64, achieved his goal of running a marathon in all 50 states.

That’s not his only major milestone; he’s also finished Ironman triathlons on the six continents that host them.

Even more remarkable, the South Hill resident finished his last several races after being diagnosed with coronary artery calcification (he has one coronary artery that has an 80% blockage, another with two spots occluded 70%, and a third that’s 50% blocked).

“My doctor said I should take it easy,” he said, smiling.

By the time he received the diagnosis, he’d only had a few states to go to complete his goal, and what Schumacher starts, he finishes.

Born in Alaska and raised in New Hampshire, he ran cross-country his junior and senior years of high school, but it was his first stint in the Army that sparked his love of running.

“I was stationed with the Ranger battalion at Fort Lewis,” he recalled. “That’s when I became a runner. Running was a way of life. When I was in ROTC, two friends ran the Marine Corps marathon. I knew someday I’d run one.”

After completing his four-year obligation, he attended the University of Virginia, earning an aerospace engineering degree. Then he served another four years in the Army, which included a deployment during the Gulf War.

Civilian life in Charlotte, North Carolina, coupled with a desk job, had an unwanted result.

“I gained a lot of weight,” said Schumacher. “So, I picked up running again.”

He lost the weight and in 1999, ran his first marathon in Charlotte.

“It was horrible!” he recalled. “I learned there was a lot more to training than just running, and I will never go running without Band Aids on my nipples!”

Armed with new knowledge, he ran a marathon in Chicago, cutting his time in half, and then set his sights on San Diego.

When he got into the New York City marathon on his first try via lottery, inspiration struck.

“I decided to run a marathon in every state.”

To enter the Boston marathon, he raised money for the children’s oncology department at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He completed the race with a strong finish, achieving a time of three hours and 45 minutes.

But speed and personal records weren’t his motivation; instead, it was the community he found.

“I’ve never been a fast competitive runner,” he said. “But I’m very friendly. I talk to everyone when I’m running.”

While doing the Mardi Gras marathon in New Orleans, he chatted with a young lady and asked about her nutrition plan.

“I ate pasta last night,” she replied.

Schumacher offered advice on nutrition and electrolyte replacement during the race.

“She said she wanted to finish in four hours, so I told her to stick with me, and we’d get it done.”

They crossed the finish line in exactly four hours, and afterward the woman introduced Schumacher to her husband and her mom.

“This is my guardian angel,” she said.

Ready for new challenges, he added triathlons to his roster and then decided to push his limits. In 2004, at the urging of a friend, he competed in his first Ironman race in Florida.

“It wasn’t great, but I got hooked,” Schumacher said. “When they ask what my goal is at the race expos, I say I want to finish in the same age group I started in.”

He signed up for the Austria Ironman and took his three kids with him. After the race, they explored Italy. That’s when it occurred to him that he only had four continents to go to achieve another milestone.

Between marathons, he participated in Ironman races in New Zealand, South Africa, and South America. Schumacher moved in 2019 to Spokane, which he calls the best place he’s ever lived. While seeking to add Asia to his Ironman list, he experienced his first “did not finish.” During the cycling portion, a momentary distraction caused him to crash into the cyclist in front of him. He went over his handlebars, cracked his helmet, injured his back and got a concussion.

“So, in 2022, I had to go to Kazakhstan,” he said.

He was one of only eight Americans to race.

Three years ago, a fainting episode eventually led to a diagnosis of coronary artery calcification. With his goal within reach, he chose to continue his marathon quest.

“I told my doctor I’m an endurance athlete. This is what I do. This is what makes me happy.”

On June 20, family members and friends greeted him when he crossed the finish line at his 50th state at the Mayor’s Midnight Sun race in Anchorage.

Afterward, he enjoyed his traditional post-race meal: a cheeseburger and a Diet Coke.

Goal completed, he said there will be no more Ironmans or marathons in his future.

“But maybe I’ll do a 10k in every province in Canada,” he said. “There’s a lot to see in Canada.”

It’s the people and places that matter to him far more than the ribbons and medals he’s accumulated.

“The races gave me a reason to travel, and that was part of the joy,” Schumacher said. “I’ve been to places I never would have visited. I saw the world – experienced so many cultures and met so many people.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com