Mariners utilityman Brendan Donovan inching closer to return

Adam Jude Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brendan Donovan, the Mariners’ opening-day leadoff hitter, is scheduled to meet with the club’s medical staff for a physical evaluation Monday in Seattle to determine next steps in his return from a groin strain.

There is “a chance,” manager Dan Wilson said, that Donovan could join the Mariners in Los Angeles when they begin a series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The club will have a better feel for Donovan’s timeline after his assessment Monday. Donovan and his wife are also expecting a baby due any day.

“From all reports that we hear, I think things are in a good trajectory,” Wilson said this weekend.

On Sunday, Donovan played in his third straight game with the High-A Everett AquaSox, his eighth rehab game over a 12-day stretch between three stops. The Mariners had built in off days for him as he eases his way back into action.

Donovan led off and played right field Sunday in Everett, making a leaping catch at the wall and going 1 for 5 with an infield single. He is still clearly working on his timing at the plate, registering just two hits in his first 30 at-bats between Everett, Triple-A Tacoma and rookie-level Arizona.

From the Mariners’ perspective, though, Donovan has reported feeling strong physically, and that has been their main priority.

Donovan, who had sports hernia surgery in October, has been on the injured list since May 16, his second IL stint during his first season in Seattle. He has appeared in 25 games with the Mariners, hitting .274 with three homers and an .839 OSP.

Donovan has played third base, second base, left field and right field during his rehab assignment, and he’s expected to assume a super-utility role when he does return to the Mariners, moving around those four positions and perhaps mixing in some DH days.