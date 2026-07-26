New Dutch Bros planned for Spokane’s Division Street

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Dutch Bros Coffee, a drive-thru coffee franchise known for its signature drinks and friendly employees, is planning another location along Division Street.

The new site is located 2703 N. Division St. on Buckeye Avenue, just south of where Ruby and Division streets merge.

According to a construction permit application, the 1,587-square-foot drive-thru is estimated to cost $97,500. This will be 12th Spokane-area location for the company, which is based in Grants Pass, Oregon.

The 0.29-acre parcel was purchased by Kevin and Kerry Parker earlier this year for $820,000, Spokane County records show.

Currently on the property is an abandoned drive-thru coffee building previously occupied by Starbucks Coffee Company. Plans show Dutch Bros officials are planning to remodel the building.

The application was submitted by Russ Wolfe of Wolfe Architecture Group, which is based in Spokane.

Wolfe could not immediately be reached for comment last week.

FV Contracting, a Mead-based firm, has been hired to build the structure.

McDonald’s under construction in Valley

Since Shopko permanently shut its doors in 2019, the store’s parking lot in Spokane Valley sat quietly for years.

But the former building at 13414 E. Sprague Ave. is now being remodeled for a new Trader Joe’s that is expected to open this fall.

On the southwest corner of Blake Road and Sprague Avenue, crews are also building a new McDonald’s franchise. It will feature two drive-thru lanes and a 3,694-square-foot restaurant.

The lot was purchased by McDonald’s in February for $1.2 million, according to Spokane County property records.

Plans were submitted by Kirkland-based permitting firm Atwell Group. Efforts to reach Atwell and McDonald’s officials were not immediately successful last week.

Spokane-based Associated Construction will construct the building, plans show.

Townhomes planned for Spokane’s College Avenue

A vacant lot two blocks from Uprise Brewing Co. is soon to become townhomes, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Pre-development plans show a developer is looking to construct four residential units and a detached-four-car garage accessible through an alley.

Located at 1823 W. College Ave., the 0.13-acre site sits in between Elk and Oak Streets.

According to plans, the structures will encompass nearly the entirety of the site, leaving just 5 feet between neighboring properties, 8 feet between the homes and the garage and 10 feet from the front of the lot.

Each unit is planned to have a footprint of 800 square feet and stand two stories tall.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million, plans show.

Plans were submitted by Cheney-based developer Martin Garcia.

The property is owned by Alaa Elkharwily, the previous owner of the Wall Street Apartments.

The downtown building was condemned by the City of Spokane in September 2023, forcing a mass eviction of more than two dozen residents due to severe fire safety violations and pest infestations, according to Spokesman-Review records.

Elkharwily purchased the lot in 2018 for $90,000, according to Spokane property records.