‘Pure chaos’: Mass shooting at Seattle Center leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded; 1 suspect in custody

Scene at Seattle Center on Sunday, where a mass shooting has been reported. (Nick Wagner/Seattle Times)

By Alexis Weisend, David Gutman, Margo Vansynghel and Paul Roberts Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A mass shooting at Seattle Center on Sunday evening left two people dead and at least five wounded, including a toddler.

A barrage of gunshots rang out around 6 p.m. at Seattle Center, where thousands of people had gathered for the Bite of Seattle food festival this weekend. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with masses of attendees running and taking cover all over the 74-acre park complex.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, in a statement Sunday night, said one person was taken into custody. An earlier statement said two people were detained. Police had not released information about whether suspects remained at large. No apparent motive for the shooting was disclosed Sunday.

“Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire,” Wilson said in a statement, calling the shooting “an act of horrific violence.”

“No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city. Our first responsibilities are supporting grieving families, caring for the injured, and providing clear and accurate information for the public.”

Any apparent motive for the shooting remained unclear Sunday night.

A Seattle Times reporter who was on the south side of Climate Pledge Arena heard several loud pops and then what sounded like very rapid gunfire.

Estan Wakonabo, 25, said he was at Bite of Seattle with his girlfriend when he heard gunshots. The event was so crowded that they could barely move between the lines for food. He said people began to trample each other but he and his girlfriend stayed put.

“It was just pure chaos,” he said.

Wakonabo said he came back to the scene later to take photos, and saw several gunshot victims on the ground, including a body covered with a yellow sheet.

The Seattle Fire Department said it treated five people at the scene: a 2-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman, all of whom were taken to the hospital. A woman, 40, suffered minor injuries.

Harborview Medical Center said all four patients who arrived had sustained gunshot wounds. A hospital spokesperson said the 56-year-old woman was in surgery and in critical condition, while all others were in satisfactory condition.

Kayla Carris, 22, was sitting outside the Seattle Center Armory at the Bite of Seattle when people began to scream and run to get inside the armory.

“Everyone was just throwing stuff and running,” Carris said. “Like everyone.”

Paul Skinner, 47, had just returned from grabbing drinks for his staff at his Filipino food booth, when he heard a series of pops.

“I just heard what sounded like what were some pretty loud fireworks at first,” he said. “Then the energy changed. Mobs of people started flooding back down. I just told our staff to get down.”

A live video from a food vendor appeared to capture the first gunshots.

“Shooting! Shooting!” a man says.

“Get down, get down, get down,” another yells, as crowds start to run.

Todd Behrends, 59, said he heard what sounded like several rounds of shots.

People began running and jumping over each other to get away. One woman fell, and someone stepped on her leg, he said. As he also ran toward an exit, he saw a woman on the ground and a man on a stretcher.

Abdul Mohammed said he had been watching “The Odyssey” at the Pacific Science Center IMAX theater when the movie stopped abruptly. Viewers were told to put their hands up and slowly walk out of the theater, he said, and 10 or 15 police officers, weapons drawn, walked into the theater.

A spokesperson for the theater said they were having people exit and it would be closing for the rest of the day.

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center, the highest-level trauma care center in the region, said the hospital was on partial lockdown, with Seattle police officers and police cruisers lining nearby sidewalks. That restriction was lifted late Sunday.

Bite of Seattle – which has taken place at Seattle Center for decades – is one of the campus’ busiest annual events. Last year’s festival drew 282,000 people, according to Seattle Center’s impact report. The event featured hundreds of food and retail vendors as well as live music.

The Seattle Monorail, which has an endpoint in Seattle Center, reported it would be closed for the rest of Sunday.