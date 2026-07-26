By Natalie Neysa Alund USA Today

Authorities in Seattle are investigating after two people climbed over the glass wall of the iconic Space Needle and parachuted from the top of the 605-foot landmark building.

The incident took place the evening of Friday ​after two men bought tickets and entered the public attraction, the Seattle Police Department told USA Today in an email. Just after 9:21 p.m. local ⁠time, officers responded to the Space Needle after reports that two men parachuted off the ‌top of the building.

A preliminary investigation revealed two ​unidentified people entered the building and were seen on camera at the top level for viewing, “standing around possibly scouting.” Shortly after, they entered a restroom and came out with helmets on.

Both men then approached ⁠a glass window facing northbound, police said, “running and jumping ‌over to the opposite ‌side of the glass.” The men, according to police, “were on the ledge and did a back flip off.”

Security was ⁠uncertain of the location where they landed, Seattle police said. It was not immediately known whether either person who jumped was injured.

The ‌men, described as White males ‌in their late 20s, remain at large, police told USA Today. The jumpers face charges including trespassing.

Video circulating online appeared to show two men ⁠climbing over the glass before jumping off.

Space Needle jump ​comes after deadly Utah incident

The ⁠stunt ​came just over a month after two people died in a BASE jumping incident in Utah on June 14. The deaths occurred in a remote area of the Mineral Bottom canyon outside ⁠of Moab, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced last month.

The agency identified the first victim as Andy Lewis, a 39-year-old extreme sports athlete who performed ⁠in the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show alongside Madonna. He was the owner of BASE Jump Moab in Utah, and Moab Swingers, a rope swing in Utah.

Officials identified the second victim as Danny Joe Kregle, 68, of ⁠Arizona.

Anyone with information about the Space ‌Needle incident is asked to call Seattle police ​at 206-625-5011.

Natalie ‌Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her ​at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle police search for men who parachuted from Space Needle

Reporting by Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

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