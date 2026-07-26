Spin Control: Primary offers most choice in candidates, if voters will participate

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One might easily collect from an online bet that more than half of the Aug. 4 primary ballots arriving in the mail in recent days will not be marked and returned by Washington voters in time for tabulation.

At least one could try to make such a bet if the state wasn’t suing one of the biggest online gambling operations – excuse me, “prediction markets” – for operating illegally in Washington. Odds are they wouldn’t want to exacerbate the situation by creating a market for such a wager.

But low primary turnout in a midterm is almost as predictable as voters complaining in October about their choices in the general election. I’m not a believer in the theory that people who don’t vote in a general election lose their right to complain about what the winners do. Complaining about one’s elected officials is as American as calling the game soccer instead of football.

But I do believe those who don’t vote in the primary forfeit the right to do anything but shut up and mark their ballots for the choices they’re given in the general.

For voters who want choices, primaries offer the most choices available in any given year. With the exception of some races in deep Republican or Democratic districts where entrenched office-holders are seeking re-election unopposed, the top two primary is accomplishing that this summer.

The 5th District Congressional race, for example, has 12 candidates, a record for that seat. The even dozen tops the 11 candidates who ran for the seat in 2024, and in 1914, the first election after the district was created based on the 1910 Census. It has six Democrats, five independents and the freshman Republican incumbent. The 2024 race had only Rs and Ds. The 1914 primary had more variety, with the Republican, Democratic, progressive, socialist and Prohibition parties all fielding candidates, and nobody claiming to be independent.

It’s the most candidates total for any Washington congressional race this year. It’s also a record number of independents for an Eastern Washington congressional race, which might be a sign that those candidates sense a large chunk of voters have a “pox on both houses” view of the two major parties in Congress. Some who listed independent may be hoping to eke out a second-place finish if the Democrats split the votes six ways, although that would be mathematically more likely if they weren’t in line to create a five-way split on the independent votes.

If the odds were being set by an online system – and again, that’s not likely considering such gambling is very illegal in Washington – it would be safe to set the chance of an independent getting through the 5th District primary at 100-to-1, considering no independent or minor party candidate has made it to the general election from a top two primary in any congressional or statewide race that had at least one Democrat and one Republican. In other words, they have only survived to the general if one of the major parties took a pass on that particular race.

Despite this cornucopia of Congressional candidates, Eastern Washington voters are not being treated to any of the more unusual party preferences listed in federal or legislative races. The newly constituted Cascade Party has a candidate in Southwest Washington’s 3rd District and central Washington’s 4th Congressional District.

It also has candidates in two legislative districts and a Pierce County auditor’s race. It is an actual, albeit minor, party, with a platform and stack of resolutions passed at a state convention and a social media presence. That’s more than the No Kings Party, the Pro Gun Liberal Party or the Stand Up America Party, which are listed as a candidate’s preference in different legislative races, but seem to be more like short-hand statements of a particular candidate’s beliefs.

So do a bit of research, mark your primary ballot, and get it in before the Aug. 4 deadline. Otherwise, no kvetching about who’s on the November ballot.

Weighty decision

Washington’s new offering for the U.S. Capitol’s statuary hall was scheduled to arrive in that building on Friday, with a formal unveiling set for sometime in the early fall, date and time TBD. A replica of the Billy Frank Jr. statue will be placed in the domed Legislative Building on the Washington Capitol Campus.

But that raises a question of what to do with the replica of the Marcus Whitman statue that is being replaced in the other Washington. It’s a question the two groups that oversee the Capitol in Olympia wrestled with last week.

Frank will take the place that Whitman occupies just inside the north entrance to the building. But finding a spot for the Whitman statue is not so easy. It weighs about 4½ tons, and moving it up to a spot in or near the State Reception Room on the third floor would involve removing and then replacing the ornate ceiling on the floor below to shore up the floor.

The State Capitol Committee and the Capitol Campus Design Committee settled on a spot on the second floor, in the corridor between the governor’s office and the lieutenant governor’s office. It’s a less traveled area by the public, and will require less bracing of the floor to support the statue than a spot in or near the Reception Room. And a bonus: It won’t have to be hauled up any stairs.