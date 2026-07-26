Summer Stories 2026: ‘Running in Her Lane’

By Lisa Q. Gardner For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane native Lisa Q. Gardner is the director of communications and community engagement for the Spokane City Council and president of the NAACP Spokane branch. An Eastern Washington University graduate in communications with a master’s of science in public relations from the University of Maryland, she began her career at GolinHarris in Baltimore, managing multicultural marketing for McDonald’s. A prolific writer for publications like The Black Lens and Trending Northwest, she is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and The Links, Incorporated.

How do you measure a race when the person who started it never saw the finish line?

My grandmother, Sarah Q. Gardner, seemed to live with the urgency of someone who understood time was not guaranteed. You could see it in how much she poured into everything she touched.

Those who knew her knew her life force exceeded her 4-foot-11 frame.

She was the life of any party, a convener of every gathering and a confidant to anyone carrying something too heavy to hold alone. Prayer warrior. Choir director. Sunday school teacher. Chair of the deaconess board.

At her beauty salon, she was ahead of her time, planning fashion shows, setting trends and styling the hair of preachers, pastors and politicians. Outside the salon, she became something else entirely: counselor, listener, witness. She sat with pimps and prostitutes, with women trying to hold their marriages together and men trying to hold themselves together. She listened more than she judged.

I remember that in her salon at 1818 E. Sprague Ave., she had regulars who came in on the first of the month. One in particular was a sex worker named Sandra, and her “dominant” companion, “Diamond.” Diamond wasn’t the menacing figure you’d expect from ’ 70s films; he had the cool ease of Goldie from “The Mack” and the quiet authority of Shaft. At just 6 years old, the salon was my after-school daycare, and my curiosity had no off switch. With the smell of Blue Magic hair grease and marcel irons, “The People’s Court” playing on the small black and white television, flipping through Jet and Ebony magazines, I listened to what my grandmother called “grown folks’ business.”

“Miss Sarah, can I ask you something?” Sandra asked from the shampoo bowl, while Diamond stood outside smoking and talking to a “colleague.”

“Yes, baby, what is it?” My grandmother always used a term of endearment. It made it easier for anyone to open up.

“Will God forgive me for the life I lead?” Sandra looked up, tears welling in her eyes. “My momma still doesn’t talk to me. And if I don’t have my momma’s love, how can I have God’s love?”

“Baby, your momma loves you, honey,” my grandmother said, massaging Sandra’s scalp with a little more intention as she shampooed. “God is a forgiving God. He loves the sinner and sent His only son to die for our sins. But eventually, you’ll have to give that love back to Him.”

She sat Sandra up, placed a plastic cap over her hair to deep-condition, patted Sandra on the hand, then caught me watching. “Now, what did I tell you about being in grown folks’ business, little girl? Go stack my rollers and tell Diamond to come on in here and let me wash him, too.”

At home, my grandmother mothered continuously, caring for her children, her grandchildren and half the neighborhood. She was the heartbeat of the community, wearing 3-inch heels, a white suit and her Sunday-best church hat, on a Tuesday, with a chicken snack from Dick’s Hamburgers, driving her 1980 white Thunderbird, barely seeing over the steering wheel.

Years later, she moved from 1818 to a house up the street, 2525 E. Sprague Ave., and turned it into her new salon. The living room became the styling area, two stations side by side. The dining room to the left held the cash register and retail products. Down the hall: three shampoo bowls on one side, a bathroom and a storage room on the other. She owned it. That mattered.

“I don’t know, Sarah. Them folks down at City Hall are a different caliber. They don’t take too kindly to East Side opinions, especially Black East Side opinions.”

Carl Maxey, the legendary Spokane civil rights attorney who would later become her campaign manager, was cautioning her about her ambition to run for City Council. Now a fresh preteen, I was supposed to be sweeping hair. Instead, I watched as my grandmother combed through Carl’s cotton-candy-white hair and spun his chair, so he had to look at her directly.

“I don’t need to win, Carl. I just need to make a point,” she said. “If I need to run for City Council to wake those people up, to get their attention about what is going on in the Black community, with our youth, on these streets, then put me in the race.”

I bumped into the hair dryer, knocking the hood down. Both sets of eyes turned to me. My grandmother gave me the look.

“I’m sorry, grandmommy. I wasn’t in grown folks’ business,” I said, sweeping faster. I was, in fact, in grown folks’ business.

Was she about to run for City Council? Of course she was.

She was audacious. She was bold. She cared. Everyone loved her, and she loved everyone. She would be the voice for the voiceless. Their struggles fueled her. Their hope moved her. She understood something long before people had language for it: Progress is not always crossing the finish line yourself. Sometimes it is widening the lane so the people behind you don’t have to run quite as hard.

She was building something larger than a business. Larger than a reputation. She was building a course her children and grandchildren could someday inherit.

I watched this race.

I watched how she moved through the community. How she prayed. How she used sugar when she could have used spice. I watched her walk into rooms and somehow own them before she spoke.

I watched women admire her style and grace.

And when tall, powerful men down at City Hall talked down to her 4-foot-11 frame, I watched her become 10 feet tall with charm, conviction and the occasional proverb.

I wasn’t just watching. I was in training.

I sat beside her in City Council meetings while she took copious notes and handed them to me to rewrite in my neat, careful penmanship. I did not know then that she was teaching me more than handwriting. She was teaching me how to enter rooms.

Forty years later, I realize I am running a race I began training for at 7 years old.

Today I walk halls where people whisper, where decisions shape lives, where influence moves quietly. The names and titles have changed. I am no longer surrounded by pimps and prostitutes but by presidents and politicians.

And somewhere along the way, people began handing me things she never received. Spokane Journal of Business Top 25 of 2025. The 2026 YWCA Women of Achievement in Government. Eastern Washington University’s Trailblazer Alumni honor. Awards. Recognition. Titles. Moments where someone called my name and invited me to walk across a stage.

Each time, I think about her. These awards really belong to her. She did the work.

Reality is that awards are rarely won in a single lifetime. They accumulate. They compound. They belong, in part, to the people who ran before us.

My grandmother served as the Spokane NAACP’s youth adviser. Years later, I helped charter the Spokane NAACP’s first official Youth Council.

People called it legacy leadership. To me, it feels familiar, like muscle memory.

Like neat penmanship in the margins of city council notes.

Like a baton, I did not realize that it had already been placed in my hand.

She never crossed the finish line she imagined. But maybe she was never running alone.

Maybe every plaque with my name on it carries fingerprints that are not mine.

And maybe the race she ran was never about being revered. Maybe the race she was running was about being remembered.