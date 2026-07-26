Tadej Pogacar wins the 2026 Tour de France

Jacob Whitehead The Athletic

PARIS, France — The occupants of Tadej Pogačar’s team car cried when he won on Alpe d’Huez. The now five-time Tour de France champion just felt bemused.

“I would say just as much as any other win,” he replied when asked of the importance of his stage 19 victory, his first ever on the Alps’ most iconic climb. “But now that every single journalist says how big this win is, maybe I’ll start to realise it too. Maybe I’ll appreciate it once it settles down.”

Pogačar’s wins are like mayflies; they come in hordes and live for a day, in his mind at least. The 2026 Tour de France was a demonstration of his dominance over the cycling world. The yellow jersey is the greatest rider of his generation, and most likely any. He makes the incomprehensible look banal; is this magical realism or the inversion of it?

The Slovenian took five stage victories and gifted two away, bringing his Tour de France total to 26, just nine shy of record-holder Mark Cavendish. Alpe d’Huez was his 16th win on a mountain top finish — double that of closest challenger Lucien Van Impe.

And here is the big one: the stonemasons are going to have to carve a fifth face on cycling’s Mount Rushmore, Pogačar joining Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain on five Tour de France victories.

It has already felt as if he belonged along them for a while. At 27, he is the same age as when Indurain won his first. In all likelihood, Pogačar will go on to eclipse them — and even go past Lance Armstrong’s erased mark of seven.

This Tour will be remembered as Pogačar in the midst of his majesty; a relentless march towards victory which felt all but assured within the first week. It was an imposition of order; the barbarians tamed before they reached the gates. The man astride the moat was not a new version of Pogačar, but the final optimized evolution — or perhaps not.

“I must say, I felt this year that I’ve not been getting much stronger since 2024,” Pogačar said before Paris. “The numbers are there, you know, but as you get more experience, you deal with things differently. It’s small things that are improving, the mood and emotions. I think that’s why I wrote this story.”

And yet, the beauty of a Grand Tour are the chapters it contains. Within these three weeks, there was team sickness, disruptive late-night anti-doping tests, a peloton vexed at UAE Team Emirates’ perceived greed, and an unusual source of motivation.