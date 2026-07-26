This day in history: A booming new kind of business and a mysterious bang were making headlines

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A new kind of business was booming in Spokane: “mini-warehousing,” or self-storage, as we would call it today.

“Mini-warehousing is fast becoming a big business here – where a premium is put on outdoor recreation as a way of life – as a place to store a family’s excess trappings when room runs out at home,” the Spokane Chronicle reported. “… Whereas two years ago there were no big mini-warehouse facilities in the metropolitan Spokane area, today there are thousands of units open, under construction, or in the works.”

One builder said demand “is astounding.”

Many people were storing outdoor recreation items, such as snowmobiles, motorboats and bikes, while others used storage units in unconventional ways.

“Amateur and professional bands rent them for practice for a few bucks instead of hiring an expensive hall,” the paper wrote.

From 1926: A mysterious blast rocked the cabins and cottages at Liberty Lake at 2 a.m.

“Attired in night clothing, many people rushed out of their houses to ascertain the cause, but the mysterious noise was not explained,” the Spokane Chronicle said.

Some thought it was thunder, and some thought it was dynamite. However, the U.S. Weather Bureau station in Spokane reported no thunder or lightning overnight.

A Spokane city commissioner, Charles Hedger, was awakened in his summer house on the lake.

“I don’t know what it was, but it sounded more like a blast than a peal of thunder,” he said. “It surely made a noise.”

Further details would not come to light until the next day.