Tommy Hopfe spurs eight-run seventh, Spokane Indians down Tri-City 12-6 in series finale | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians outfielder Tommy Hopfe celebrates a two-run single in the seventh inning against the Tri-City Dust Devils on July 26, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

For much of Sunday’s game, it seemed like if something could go wrong it did for the Spokane Indians. But an eight-run rally in the seventh inning cured all of those ills.

Tommy Hopfe had three hits with three RBIs and the Spokane Indians came from behind to beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 12-6 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (17-13) halted a three-game losing streak to the Dust Devils (14-16).

“We lean on each other when things aren’t going great, or even when they are going good,” Hopfe said. “It’s a long season. You’re going to have stretches of being cold, or stretches of being hot. You just try to ride the waves and do what you can do and trust the team.”

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for Hopfe the past six weeks. He had a leaguelong 23-game hit streak halted on July 8, then went 2-for-30 over his next six games.

He’s gotten hot again , though – in five games this week against Tri-City he went 13-for-24 (.541) with eight RBIs and six runs all out of the leadoff spot.

“I’m trying to be myself every day, and if it goes good, it goes good. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” he said. “I get to play again the next day, so it’s just … stay neutral with it all, and just trust my own abilities.”

Down by three in the seventh, three consecutive singles – the last by Roynier Hernandez – drew the Indians within two. Tri-City turned to reliever Sam Tookoian, who did not fare well.

The league’s leader in saves walked Alan Espinal to load the bases then hit Tanner Thach to force in a run. Kelvin Hidalgo followed and blooped a single over the drawn-in infield, and it was tied up.

Caleb Hobson drew a one-out walk to take the lead, and Tevin Tucker took one on the elbow for a two-run lead. Hopfe then bounced one through the right side for a two-run single , ending Tookoian’s outing.

“I was just trying to be patient, not trying to do too much, stick to my approach, and hopefully my plan’s good enough and I can execute it,” Hopfe said. “And I mean, got a good pitch where I could do something with it, and ended up going my way.”

Nicolo Pinazzi entered for Tri-City and was greeted by a hit-and-run RBI single by Roldy Brito to make it 11-6.

The Indians added another run in the eighth on an RBI double by Tucker.

“We’re trying to win a championship,” Hopfe said. “Try to do it for my guys, and you know, it’s a long season. We’re just trying to keep fighting it out, every game, every at-bat, every pitch.”

The Indians grabbed the lead in the first inning. Hopfe was hit by a pitch and eventually scored from second when Espinal bounced one to short that got by Capri Ortiz for a two-out RBI single.

Tri-City evened it in the second, but not without controversy. With two on and Randy De Jesus on second, Johan Macias singled to left and De Jesus was waived home. The throw from left fielder Hobson beat the runner and De Jesus did not slide and appeared to be tagged out by Espinal, but home plate umpire Robert Bonet ruled safe.

Espinal took exception to the call, and manager Tom Sutaris came out to first protect his player, then to take up the discussion with Bonet – to no avail – and it was tied 1-1.

Espinal knocked in another run in the third. With Roldy Brito at second he laced one down the third base line that got past Harold Coll and into the left field corner for an RBI double and 2-1 lead for the Indians.

Tri-City jumped on reliever Nathan Blasick in the fifth inning. With one down David Mershon doubled to the right center gap then moved to third on a single by Coll – who was nearly thrown out when right fielder Hopfe threw behind the play. The next batter, Ryan Nicholson, doubled home both runners to put Tri-City up 3-2.

The Indians drew to 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Tucker was hit by a pitch, then Hopfe lined one off the top of the wall in right center for an RBI double. They put runners at second and third with no outs but failed to add on to the score.

In the seventh, Indians reliever Francis Rivera got the first two outs, then gave up a double and a walk before Kevin Bruggeman launched a homer to left field, his second home run in 101 at-bats this season, to make it 6-3.

Turns out, that just set up the heroic rally in the bottom half of the inning.

Indians starter Bryson Hammer went four innings and allowed one run on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts – four called. Rivera (3-3) got the win despite allowing three runs over two innings, and Hunter Mann tossed two scoreless to make the comeback hold up.

The Indians go on the road next week to face Vancouver. The series opener on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m.