Where agriculture meets technology: Inside the small Washington town that became a data center hub

QUINCY, Wash. – During the lunch rush at local favorite Tacos y Miches, owner Nadia Bucio meets people from all over.

Farm work has brought newcomers to the town for decades – predominantly from Mexico. But more recently, it has been contractors, construction workers and tech employees filling Bucio’s tables and sharing stories.

Data centers have popped up in and around Quincy to handle the digital storage needs of companies like Microsoft Corp. and Yahoo, Inc.

“They’re from everywhere,” said Bucio, who owns the restaurant as well as Central Market with her husband. “Which, honestly, I think is cool, because you get to meet people and different traditions, because when people come in, even the way they eat, the things that they shop for is super different.”

When Microsoft, and then other tech giants, first arrived 20 years ago, Quincy was home to 5,300 people, The Spokesman-Review previously reported. The majority of the population worked in agriculture – often for six months out of the year.

The city’s population has grown to 8,200 residents and boasts a new public library, police station, the Quincy Medical Center, Grant County District 3 Fire Station, an EMS station and a new high school, as well as new houses on the edges of town.

State Rep. and Quincy native Alex Ybarra attributes the city’s growth and enhanced services to the eight data centers that sit just on the perimeter of the small town.

“I don’t know if we planned it all to come out correct, but it came out just as perfect as possible,” Ybarra said.

When the data centers first arrived, the city’s budget was tight, according to Quincy interim City Administrator Greg Meinzer. But the sharp increase in tax revenue from data centers helped to improve the city’s finances.

In 2018, for example, Quincy collected $9.8 million in tax revenue. In 2024, it collected $20 million, audit reports show. Today, data centers pay 57% of all the taxes collected in Quincy, Ybarra said.

From 2006 to 2024, Quincy’s overall revenues, which include charges and fees for such things as water and sewer, increased from $6 million to $47 million, according to state audit reports.

The data centers – owned by Microsoft, Sabey, Vantage, H5 Data Centers, CyrusOne, NTT Data and Oath – used 37% of Grant County Public Utility District’s power generation, according to the PUD.

In Spokane, Avista Utilities recently paused negotiations with a potential 500-megawatt data center, which would require more power than all of Quincy’s data centers combined, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

Because the data centers were built within the city limits, the total value of all the property in Quincy rose. Subsequently, residents paid lower property taxes, since they made up a smaller portion of the city’s new assessed value, Ybarra said.

“The bottom line is power, right?” Ybarra said. “So when you’re out of power, you can’t make any more data centers.”

In his campaign for Washington state senator, Ybarra received donations from Microsoft, Vantage Data Centers and T-Mobile, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Ybarra explained that part of Quincy’s success story is that data centers came to the city when it had the power to support them. Now, though, Grant County PUD is reaching its maximum load, so construction of new data center facilities has temporarily slowed, though the town is still expanding because of residential construction.

To meet the increased power needs, Grant County has been in the process of implementing the Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan, a $260 million project that will add six new transmission lines by 2029, aiming to improve capacity and redundancy – meaning the Grant County PUD could supply more energy with less risk of outages.

The most monumental addition is the 32-mile Wanapum to Mountain View transmission line, which would provide 230 kilovolts from the Wanapum switchyard to the Mountain View substation in Quincy.

The expansion plan has posed concerns for residents whose land the new transmission line will cross.

Homeowner Jacque Rasmussen, who has lived in her house on Beverly Burke Road for 30 years, said the Grant County PUD knocked on her door to offer her $7,400 to use about 0.6 acres of her land to build the line. Rasmussen and her husband refused to sign.

Grant County PUD is allowed to take private land under eminent domain – provided landowners receive just compensation – since the construction of the new transmission line would be for public use. Much of that new energy demand is driven by the desire for more data centers coming to Quincy.

“People say the data centers have done a lot of good for Quincy as far as our tax base, and we’ve got a new hospital,” Rasmussen said. “But now it’s starting to impact people’s homes, so now people are starting to get more like, ‘What’s going on?’ ”

Landowners who didn’t sign the agreement, including the Rasmussens, have asked the Grant County Superior Court to throw out the PUD’s lawsuit to condemn their land. They argued the utility didn’t offer them “just compensation” to use their land, especially regarding how the lines will impact farming ability and depreciate land value.

Rasmussen said the landowners are awaiting the ruling.

Rassmussen said the PUD appraised their close-to-4-acre property to be worth $191,000, but when they hired their own appraiser, the home was valued at $775,000. She called the original number a “slap in the face.”

Because the utility isn’t technically buying the property – they are just using the needed portion indefinitely – Grant County PUD is only offering to pay 25% to 40% of the fair market value, court records show.

Rasmussen said she’s concerned about having a high voltage power line by her home, especially regarding equipment and her family’s health, which she fears would be impacted by the line. She worries her dad and her grandchildren wouldn’t be able to come to the house anymore because of safety concerns and said she would consider moving if the line gets put up.

Part of Quincy’s attractiveness for data center companies is its low energy rates, which are half the price of Washington state’s average and a third of the price of the average rates in the United States, according to the Grant County PUD. The Grant County PUD generates more than 2,000 megawatts, mostly from its Priest Rapids and Wanapum dams on the Columbia River.

The data centers only use between 4% and 5% of the city’s water, Meinzer said. By using closed-loop cooling technology, data centers can recirculate water, which minimizes water consumption. H5 Quincy Data Center Facility Manager Tony Welsh said their facilities also use “free cooling” by letting cold outside temperatures in the winter assist in cooling the center. Less water is used when temperatures are colder both in summer and winter, he said.

The construction of the data centers has dramatically changed how Quincy once looked, said former Mayor Patty Martin, 69, who served the city between 1993 and 1997.

“You drive into town, all you see are stacks and stacks,” said Martin, who moved to Quincy in the fourth grade. “It reminds me of something out of the Lorax.”

Martin said she can see a Microsoft facility outside her kitchen window and has watched as the scene has transformed. When the cooling towers began to produce mist, Martin worried she was getting glaucoma, but the haziness was just the new normal.

Though Martin agreed the data centers have assisted businesses in the Quincy area, she said she worries the town isn’t evaluating the long-term considerations, especially in regards to air and water pollution.

The concern for air pollution from data centers comes from the facilities’ backup diesel generators. The data centers use these massive generators, which are equipped to run the entire facility in the event of an outage, to maintain reliability for customers.

At the H5 Quincy Data Center, Northwest Director of Data Center Operations Matt Hanshew explained the generators are expensive to run and put strain on the operations of the center, so the company tries to avoid it. They typically run monthly for testing purposes or in the event of an outage. Hanshew said data centers in Quincy coordinate to avoid testing their generators all at the same time.

In 2012, the Pollution Control Hearings Board ordered Microsoft and several other data centers in Quincy to assess the health impacts from all sources of diesel particle pollution. Now, the Department of Ecology requires data centers to perform health impact assessments before issuing permits that would allow a data center to be built or expanded.

Martin, who was involved in the push for better air quality standards over a decade ago, said she still doesn’t believe the permit limits are being enforced in Quincy. Because the Department of Ecology’s air quality monitor – located at 330 3rd Ave. NE – is between data centers on the east and west side of the city, Martin said the monitor may not pick up unsafe air quality in the areas right next to the facilities.

The monitor currently rates Quincy at a 14 on the air quality index, which is considered good or satisfactory, according to the Department of Ecology.

Hanshew said the H5 facilities in Quincy usually have about 100 workers at a time, but the number fluctuates as contract work is needed, especially when accommodating new customers.

The H5 purchased their Quincy facility from Intuit in 2018, and then they later purchased a Yahoo facility in January 2025. Neither Yahoo nor Intuit, both some of the earliest tech companies to come to Quincy, have their own data centers in the city anymore.

As the largest of the data center companies that have made a home in Quincy, the Microsoft facilities employ about 400 people at a time, according to their webpage. Microsoft recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary in Quincy by donating $200k to nonprofits in the town.

Both Microsoft and H5 are part of the GCIA, the Grant County Industrial Alliance, a coalition that supports the growth of technology and manufacturing in Quincy. The alliance includes four additional data center companies – Sabey, Vantage, NTT Data and Cyrus One – and several other manufacturing companies.

Contributing $55.6 million, companies in the GCIA make up 27% of the total property taxes collected in 2025, according to their website. The alliance reported they created 5,000 new jobs, they said.

Since the data centers arrived, Ybarra said Quincy has been working to prepare students to stay or return to the area by working data center technician curriculum into Quincy High School, as well as Big Bend Community College and Perry Technical Institute. He explained one of the reasons for the city’s population growth has not only been people moving to Quincy, but also residents choosing to stay because of the existing work in the area.

The high school, which was built in 2020, is equipped with a new gym mirrored after the Seattle Seahawks facility, equipment for welding and woodworking stations, a health clinic, auditorium, cafe and a football stadium bordered by a 10-lane track.

Despite the last day of school already passing, the building was full July 7 with volleyball players on the indoor court, cheerleaders practicing outside and athletes lifting weights with an expansive view of the countryside out the facility’s massive windows.

Data centers employ technicians and operators, engineers, building maintenance positions, security contractors and other necessary management positions, according to Microsoft. Additionally, construction requires electricians, plumbers and pipefitters, carpenters, iron and steel workers, concrete workers and earth movers.

Elizabeth Lopez, a manager at Whipped cafe who has lived in Quincy her whole life, said the coffee shop used to park its mobile truck to set up shop near the data centers for about four or five months.

“It was crazy, like, so busy,” said Lopez, 29. Her boyfriend is a data center technician.

The craziness and growth of the city is exciting for Bucio, despite the challenges of owning a business and the worries that come with data centers. Bucio lives in Quincy with her four children and husband.

Bucio moved to Quincy when she was 13 and her dad was working for Crane & Crane. Bucio’s parents live in one of the first of the new houses that were constructed following the arrival of the data centers. They’ve had it since 2007, she said.

“I don’t think it’s just been the data centers,” Bucio said. “I think in general, there’s a lot of work here. There is because you have farm workers that come from Mexico, and they’re here for a good portion. So there’s people from all over.”

Quincy’s population is 76% Hispanic or Latino, predominantly from Mexico, according to the July 2025 census.

One of her few complaints about the growth is that the construction of the new high school has resulted in more traffic for her small town.

“When I go over to my mom’s, it used to be just me showing up – get up and go,” Bucio said. “Now the high school’s over by her house, so there’s traffic all day.”